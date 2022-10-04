“It wasn’t even on my mind … Obviously, there’s history but it’s basketball” - Ben Simmons issues a nonchalant response to playing against Philadelphia 76ers in first game back

Ben Simmons returned to NBA action for the first time since June 2021 in a preseason game against his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons and the 76ers' organization's partnership didn't end on a bright note.

The 3x All-Star didn't think about his history with his former employers upon his return, though. Simmons spoke about the mental aspect of playing his first game in 470 days and against the Sixers (via Chris Milholen on Twitter).

"It felt like a normal game, honestly," Simmons said. "First preseason game. First game out there in a while. Honestly, it wasn’t even on my mind. It wasn’t even a thought. Obviously, there’s history but it’s basketball, so I’m doing what I love.”

Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB Ben Simmons on playing against the Sixers: “It felt like a normal game, honestly. First preseason game. First game out there in a while. Honestly, it wasn’t even on my mind. It wasn’t even a thought. Obviously, there’s history but it’s basketball so I’m doing what I love.” Ben Simmons on playing against the Sixers: “It felt like a normal game, honestly. First preseason game. First game out there in a while. Honestly, it wasn’t even on my mind. It wasn’t even a thought. Obviously, there’s history but it’s basketball so I’m doing what I love.”

Ben Simmons received massive scrutiny for the Philadelphia 76ers 2021 playoffs loss against the Atlanta Hawks in the conference semi-finals. Simmons struggled with his free throw shooting throughout the postseason. Against the Hawks, he shot 33.3% from the charity stripe on 6.4 attempts per game.

Meanwhile, Simmons also missed a layup opportunity at a crucial juncture in Game 7 of the series. Many believe that could have helped the Sixers get in front and seal a conference finals berth.

After the loss, coach Doc Rivers and Ben Simmons' co-star Joel Embiid criticized the Australian guard. These postgame comments initiated friction between Simmons and the organization, the coaching staff and some players.

Yahoo Sports NBA @YahooSportsNBA



yhoo.it/2Uo91c7 Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid raise doubts about their confidence in Ben Simmons after Game 7 loss to the Hawks. Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid raise doubts about their confidence in Ben Simmons after Game 7 loss to the Hawks.➡️ yhoo.it/2Uo91c7 https://t.co/9sImeTbYRK

Simmons didn't suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers again, despite being on the team until the trade deadline. He cited mental illness as a reason behind his absence. Simmons eventually joined the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade, but a back injury kept him from playing for his new team.

Ben Simmons looked comfortable in his first game back against the Philadelphia 76ers

After undergoing mental health issues with the Philadelphia 76ers, many expected Ben Simmons to have jitters facing his old team upon return. However, Simmons looked calm and composed.

During the team's preseason opener, he seemed to gel well with his new Brooklyn Nets teammates, especially Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Simmons finished with six points, four rebounds and six assists in 19 minutes.

NBA @NBA



is live on NBA TV!



Start your 7-day Free Trial:

app.link.nba.com/e/globalgames Ben Simmons' first bucket as a Net comes on this TOUGH jam. #NBAPreseason is live on NBA TV!Start your 7-day Free Trial: Ben Simmons' first bucket as a Net comes on this TOUGH jam. 💪#NBAPreseason is live on NBA TV! Start your 7-day Free Trial:📲 app.link.nba.com/e/globalgames https://t.co/zUaBTTSOoA

There's still a long way to go to find his rhythm, but the early signs have been encouraging. The Nets have the ideal team around Simmons for him to thrive. They are stacked with shooters and scorers, like Durant and Irving.

Nets Videos @SNYNets



(via



Ben Simmons in the post and whips it to Royce O'Neale for the trey(via @BrooklynNets Ben Simmons in the post and whips it to Royce O'Neale for the trey 👌(via @BrooklynNets)https://t.co/2nx5MAHZCl

This roster allows Simmons to do what he does best on the basketball court: focusing on defense and making plays for his teammates. The system works well for the Nets and takes the pressure off Durant and Irving.

Their preseason opener showed glimpses of what the trio can do when playing together. If the Nets can build on it, they could be a title contender.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far