"It should be what’s best for Bronny, not what’s best for me; Jordan never did that" - Chris Broussard asserts LeBron James should tone down his much-publicized desire to play with Bronny James

Winning championships and playing with his son Bronny James are LeBron James’ biggest motivations as he inches closer to the end of his career. Over the past few years, the four-time NBA MVP has repeatedly mentioned that playing with the younger James would be a huge accomplishment.

While the excitement will only build up, LeBron James Jr. could be in for a tough time living up to the public’s expectations. Chris Broussard, on "The Odd Couple" podcast, believes that the LA Lakers’ superstar’s wish could turn out wrong for his son:

“He shouldn’t be thinking about what’s in it for me. He got everything. It should be what’s best for Bronny, not what’s best for me. Jordan never did that, ‘Man, forget that!’ The best play is to let him develop and be ready. And maybe he will be, I’m not saying he won’t.”

The FSR sports analyst asserted that the growing pressure and scrutiny on Bronny James’ game would just be unfair.

“This is putting a ton of pressure on Bronny to get to the league in two years. Right now, he is not on a one-and-done trajectory … I would not want LeBron to pressure a team to draft Bronny before he’s ready. Because I don’t think that’s gonna help him. I think it has to be natural.”

Broussard added:

“If he has to play three years of college then that means you don’t play with LeBron. Then so be it. The owners have to be on Bronny’s timetable and making sure he really is ready for the NBA rather than [saying] 'let’s get him there as soon as possible so he can play with LeBron.'”

The NBA’s current CBA runs through the 2023-24 season, which means Bronny James will have to follow the league’s draft eligibility rules. If he takes the one-and-done route, the earliest he can turn pro will be for the 2024-25 campaign. LeBron James will be entering his 22nd year in pro basketball by the time that happens.

Even if “King James” will be only a shell of himself by then, the pressure on Bronny would still be enormous.

LeBron James’ future could be with the team who can draft Bronny James

"King James" has vowed to play for the team that drafts Bronny James. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

LeBron James is in no hurry to sign an extension with the LA Lakers.

He has until June 30 next year to decide if he wants to stay in Hollywood or play someplace else. The four-time champ could sign a two-year deal with the second one being a player option.

The Lakers only own a second-round pick for the 2024 NBA draft. While Bronny James seems like a second-round talent, several teams may get him early as part of a package to lure LeBron James.

This could in turn be a potential reason for the 18x All-Star putting every option on the table by the time the 2024-25 season arrives.

If the elder James is on the roster, it is almost guaranteed that his son will also have a spot in the lineup. The aging superstar might have to come off the bench when that time arrives, which could allow him to share significant minutes with James Jr.

