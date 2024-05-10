"It will get worse when Trump re-elected": NBA fans rage as LeBron James' racist poster in shocking school art display goes viral

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James had his name and image used in a rather controversial art project recently. According to reports, a student in Hartford Connecticut used an image of LeBron James as part of a school art project. The student was making an advertisement for a new cereal they made, however, in doing so, created a racist poster of the future Hall of Famer.

According to a report from WIBX, the project passed several checks before being put on display, with faculty members giving it the go-ahead. Despite that, once it was put on display, it sparked considerable outrage.

As the school's superintendent indicated, local authorities were involved. Despite that, it's unclear as to what exactly the ramifications could be. As the superintendent explained, the faculty member who overlooked the imagery and allowed it to be displayed could be punished.

"One adult is responsible for this oversight. But the bigger issue, in my opinion, is what are we going to do, about changing the culture so these things don’t happen.”

Photos of the display were quick to circulate online, sparking widespread reactions among the NBA community. From the imagery used to the branding of the cereal, to the promise of an improved vertical, fans had plenty of problems with the situation.

Looking back at LeBron James' past beef with Donald Trump

While Donald Trump is no longer the US President, that could change in the upcoming election. Of course, in the past, when Trump was the US President, he and LeBron James had a bit of beef.

James, who has long been a social justice advocate, rarely refrains from speaking his mind when it comes to social matters. In the case of Trump, James made his voice heard, in one instance referring to the former TV personality as a "bum" on social media.

After winning the 2017 NBA Finals, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors declined Trump's invitation to the White House. Traditionally, teams across US sports who win championships attend a visit to the White House to meet with the US President at the time.

After the Warriors declined, Trump then decided to cancel his invitation. When discussing the situation, James took aim at Trump, writing:

The Tweet, which was posted in 2017, was just one example in a long list of verbal jabs back and forth between James and Trump. For example, in 2022, after Trump had lost the previous election, he took aim at James while speaking at a rally for his supporters:

“I’ll say this to LeBron James who I don’t like very much. I’ll say, ‘LeBron, did you ever have thoughts about going woman? Because if you did I’d love to have you on my basketball team.’”

Given that there certainly seems to be no love lost between the pair, the upcoming election is sure to be interesting.