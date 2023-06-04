"It will never always be about basketball" - Jimmy Butler on how he's spending his time between Games 1 and 2

Jimmy Butler has opened up about how he's preparing for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. When it comes to Finals, teams and players are supposed to be locked in, but Butler has different ideas on how he gets ready for these games.

Butler said that for the series against the Denver Nuggets, it's not always about basketball for him. Instead of taking the usual route by hitting the gym and working on his jump shot, Butler likes spending time with his family.

According to him, that's his way of unwinding and regrouping, especially after taking a huge Game 1 loss on Thursday.

“It’s not always about basketball," Butler said. "It will never always be about basketball. That’s how I regroup.”

Jimmy Butler also said that he has been spending a lot of time with his daughter by playing Spades with her.

He's also looking forward to an Escape Room on Sunday night where he can just have fun and solve mysteries with his friends. It's definitely an unusual way of staying locked in, but keeping your head in the game varies for each individual.

Can Jimmy Butler make a comeback in Game 2?

Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals didn't exactly go Jimmy Butler's way. He had an underwhelming 13-point outing, which definitely wasn't enough to help Bam Adebayo and Co. put away the Denver Nuggets. Without a doubt, Butler's performance was a disappointment, but many are expecting him to make a comeback in Game 2.

While Jimmy "Buckets" was on full display throughout the 2023 NBA Playoffs, there were moments when he'd come up with lackluster performances. Despite his inconsistencies, Butler has always found ways to make up for his shortcomings in the following games. So, he's more than capable of bouncing back up in Game 2.

What does he need to do to make that happen? As seen in Game 1, he has been heavily defended, and his offense was shut down completely. So, the Miami Heat need to have Butler play a different role and involve the other players instead.

If scoring is something Butler has to do, he should also be more aggressive and try to get the Nuggets players into foul trouble.

