"It was a wonderful run": Despite getting swept by the Nuggets, Jeanie Buss is confident that LeBron James and Lakers can reach the promised land

Jeanie Buss saw LeBron James and the LA Lakers make an inspiring run through the second half of last season. Although the purple and gold ultimately came up short in the playoffs, Buss shared her confidence in the team to make it to the promised land next season.

The LA Lakers looked like one of the worst teams in the league at the start of the season. After a 2-10 start, many people had written off the Lakeshow and their chances of even making it into the Play-In tournament.

However, the midway point of the season saw some massive roster overhauls. This carried the team through to a lot of success in the second half of the season, eventually landing them in the playoffs as well.

LeBron James and co. now looked like a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Lakers were swept by the to-be champions Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

However, Buss appears to have faith in the team regardless. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Buss was asked about her evaluation of the season.

The Lakers' owner responded by saying:

"It was a wonderful run at the end of the season after the trade deadline. You can dial it back to the [Rui] Hachimura trade with bringing in a player that fit in nicely with the team that we had. Then Rob furthered at the trade deadline by making moves that really fit the way that Coach Ham wanted to play."

Buss' emphasis on the Rui Hachimura trade ahead of the deadline was a positive considering that they brought him back in free agency. With some more vital additions this offseason, the Lakers look ready for their 2023-24 campaign.

Will LeBron James and the LA Lakers be title contenders next season?

LeBron James came very close to making yet another NBA Finals appearance last season. Although he will be a year older come next season, there is little that can deny the LA Lakers' chances of being title contenders.

The Hollywood side already started things off well by making some solid additions to their roster. With talented players such as Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes coming on board, the Lakeshow also managed to bring back Hachimura, Reaves and Russell.

Overall, the roster seems solid enough to compete for a shot at the title. But looking at how deep the West has gotten over the last season, it is safe to say that it will be an absolute bloodbath to get to the Finals this season.

