"It all worked out": NBA insider optimistic about Ace Bailey, citing Steph Curry's eerily similar draft situation with Warriors

Ace Bailey has not played a minute in the NBA but he has already been likened to two-time MVP Steph Curry. Both Curry and Bailey refused to work out with multiple interested teams heading into their respective drafts.

Ad

On Wednesday, the Utah Jazz, reportedly not on Bailey’s preferred landing spots, used their No. 5 pick on the former Rutgers star. Although the 6-foot-8 forward did not fly to Salt Lake City with fellow Jazz newcomer Walter Clayton Jr., NBA insider Marc J. Spears noted on X:

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears LINK Once drafted, Stephen Curry reported to the Warriors without issue. It all worked out.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the “Heat Check with Stephen Curry and Dell Curry” podcast last year, the elder Curry opened up about behind-the-scenes work before the 2009 draft. He said that he told the Minnesota Timberwolves, who owned the No. 5 and 6 picks, not to draft his son. The former NBA player also urged then Golden State Warriors coach Don Nelson, who would draft No. 7, to do the same.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Nelson refused and picked the former Davidson point guard, forcing the New York Knicks to get Jordan Hill at No. 8. According to the elder Curry, he was glad “it all worked out.”

Ad

ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony reported Friday that Ace Bailey would arrive in Utah over the weekend. The Jazz will hold a press conference on Sunday before they prepare for the summer league.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Steph Curry’s story went well, Bailey’s journey has only begun. How he adjusts to a place he reportedly did not want to go to will determine his basketball career.

Like Steph Curry, two teams also passed on Ace Bailey

In the 2009 NBA draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves wanted to draft a point guard. Behind Dell Curry’s pleas, the T-Wolves decided to get playmakers Spaniard Ricky Rubio at No. 5 and former Syracuse star Johnny Flynn at No. 6.

Ad

Fortunately for the Golden State Warriors, former manager Larry Riley refused to do as urged. He followed Don Nelson’s endorsement to get Steph Curry at No. 7.

Ace Bailey followed a similar route. The Dallas Mavericks grabbed Cooper Flagg with the first pick, while the San Antonio Spurs drafted Dylan Harper No. 2. Since Bailey reportedly canceled a workout in Philadelphia, the 76ers let him slide. The Charlotte Hornets, whom Bailey also declined to work out with, also refused to draft him.

Unlike the 76ers and the Hornets, the Jazz were unfazed and picked Ace Bailey at No. 5. Utah will be hoping the former Rutgers star will have the same Steph Curry-like trajectory after a controversial start his NBA career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More