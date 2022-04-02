“It wouldn’t even be good for the game of basketball if they didn’t” - Kevin Durant believes the OKC Thunder and the Golden State Warriors have to retire his jersey

Very few can boast of impacting the game the way Kevin Durant has since joining the league in 2007. The Brooklyn Nets forward has been tagged as the possible "new face of the NBA" more often than not, having been under the shadow of LeBron James' greatness.

Despite Brooklyn's season (40-37) being marred by injury, the Kyrie Irving controversy and the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade, KD has been strong. He is averaging 29.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.0%.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Kevin Durant wants his jersey retired by OKC and Golden State Kevin Durant wants his jersey retired by OKC and Golden State 👀 https://t.co/Th8i1Qa6HV

In an interview with The Ringer writer, Logan Murdock, Durant walked down memory lane, discussing his career and the three franchises he's represented. Regardless of how he left any of them, KD believes his jersey ought to be retired by every franchise.

“OKC has to retire my jersey,” Durant said. “It wouldn’t even be good for the game of basketball if they didn’t. The same with Golden State. I’m still doing what I’m doing here in Brooklyn, but if I continue on what I’m doing four or five years, then I’ll feel the same way about this program."

Kevin Durant believes if his jerseys don't get retired by the OKC Thunder and Golden State Warriors, it is most likely personal

Kevin Durant (7) and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets talk during their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center on Thursday in New York City.

As a future Hall of Famer, Kevin Durant believes he deserves the honor of seeing his jersey retired with both the OKC Thunder and Golden State Warriors. With the projection of spending more time with the Brooklyn Nets, he believes the same should be done at the Barclays Center.

The Ringer @ringer



Click the link to read

theringer.com/nba/2022/3/31/… “OKC has to retire my jersey. ... Same with Golden State. ... I put in the time and respect and love for each one of these programs on and off the floor to get that type of recognition.”Click the link to read @loganmmurdock ’s full profile on @KDTrey5 “OKC has to retire my jersey. ... Same with Golden State. ... I put in the time and respect and love for each one of these programs on and off the floor to get that type of recognition.”Click the link to read @loganmmurdock’s full profile on @KDTrey5 ⬇️theringer.com/nba/2022/3/31/… https://t.co/It08OKOfC4

He stressed that he respects and loves each team he has taken the court for, saying he has given them all he could. He also said that it is his DNA, it is what he breathes and as such he deserves to have a home.

"I better have a hom," Durant said. "Because I feel like I am basketball. I breathe it. This is my DNA. I put in the time and respect and love for each one of these programs on and off the floor to get that type of recognition. If I don’t do it, then it’s personal.”

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein