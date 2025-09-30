"It was the yoga he did at the Buddhist camp" - NBA fans in shambles as Victor Wembanyama’s shocking growth spurt makes him 7-foot-4 in Spurs Year 3

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has reportedly grown an inch ahead of his third NBA season. According to ESPN's Mike Wright on Monday, Wembanyama's height is now listed at 7-foot-4.At the start of last season, Wembanyama was already among the league's tallest players at 7'3. The Spurs star now has the same height as Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey, who was the NBA's tallest active player in 2024-25.Several fans reacted to the growth spurt of the 21-year-old center. Some fans credited Wembayana's 10-day retreat at a Shaolin temple in Zhengzhou, China, in June.&quot;It was the yoga he did at the Buddhist camp,&quot; one fan wrote on X.Jeremy @stopdivisionIULINK@LegionHoops @mikecwright It was the yoga he did at the Buddhist camp&quot;Offseason training probably helped,&quot; another fan posted, along with photos of Wembanyama's training in a temple.Other fans were surprised by Wembanyama's growth, while some predicted that he might still grow.Baby Bull @BTCBabyBullLINK@LegionHoops @mikecwright When it’s all said and done he will end his NBA career 7’7&quot;Didn't consider Wemby might have another growth spurt in him,&quot; one fan tweeted.Meanwhile, others speculated that Wembanyama could be taller than 7'4.…. @PovertyFan24LINK@LegionHoops @mikecwright He’s easily 7’5-7’6 he towers over 7 ft david robinson and 6’11 duncan and is even taller than 7’4 zach edeyThragg @whoisbskLINK@LegionHoops @mikecwright let them keep lying we all know bro is at least 7'6Wembanyama played 46 games last season and averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and a league-best 3.8 blocks per game on 47.6% shooting. The former No. 1 pick was considered a frontrunner for the Defensive Player of the Year award before being shut down due to a deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder.Victor Wembanyama describes training with the monks as an 'incredible experience'During the San Antonio Spurs' media day on Monday, Victor Wembanyama was asked about his takeaways from his training in China.&quot;The training with the monks and the temple, incredible experience,&quot; Wembanyama said. &quot;Very much out of my comfort zone. It was my intent from the start, that's probably as far a physical activity as I'm used to doing. So, it really paid off in terms of training and as a life experience.&quot;After being shut down midway through this second season due to a blood clot, Victor Wembanyama has received clearance to return to action. Fans expect that the young superstar could lead San Antonio to the playoffs in the upcoming season.The Spurs have built a solid core around Wembanyama, which includes one-time All-Star De'Aaron Fox, reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and rising star Devin Vassell. San Antonio has also added Dylan Harper, the No. 2 pick of the 2025 NBA draft.