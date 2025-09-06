Italy vs Slovenia Preview and Prediction for Sept. 7 | 2025 EuroBasket, Round of 16

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 06, 2025 23:20 GMT
Italy vs Slovenia Preview and Prediction for Sept. 7 (Image sources: Getty and Imagn)
Italy vs Slovenia Preview and Prediction for Sept. 7 (Image sources: Getty and Imagn)

Italy and Slovenia will face off in the final Round of 16 match on Sunday at the FIBA EuroBasket 2025. The knockout game will be played on Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia.

Italy advanced to the knockout stages by placing second in Group C with a 4-1 record. The Italians have the same record as Greece, the group's top seed. However, the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led squad defeated Italy 75-66.

On the other hand, Slovenia (3-2) made the knockout round as Group D's third seed.

The winner of the Italy vs. Slovenia game will face Germany in the quarterfinals. The Germans, the world No. 3, eliminated Portugal 85-58 in their Round of 16 game on Saturday.

Italy vs. Slovenia Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction

Fans can watch the game via FIBA's subscription-based streaming site, Courtside 1891. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. local time and 11:30 a.m. ET.

Both teams enter the Round of 16 on winning streaks. Italy, led by Miami Heat guard Simone Fontecchio, is on a four-game winning streak. They most notably defeated defending EuroBasket champion Spain 67-63 in the group stage.

On the flip side, the Luka Doncic-led Slovenia has won three consecutive games after dropping its first two.

Italy vs. Slovenia preview

Simone Fontecchio is averaging 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game on 41.0% shooting, including 37.9% from 3-point range. Accompanying him are Mouhamet Diouf and Saliou Niang, who have been big contributors for the Italians.

Italy also has other players who have NBA experience: forward Nicolo Melli and veteran Danilo Gallinari, who plays limited minutes off the bench.

Slovenia has relied heavily on the individual brilliance of Luka Doncic. The Slovenian star is putting up 32.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 3.2 steals on 44.0% shooting.

In Slovenia's last game in the group stage, Doncic had a near triple-double performance. He finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in the 106-96 win over Israel.

Italy vs. Slovenia predicted starting lineups

Italy

PG: Alessandro Pajola | SG: Darius Thompson | SF: Simone Fontecchio | PF: Nicolo Melli | C: Mouhamet Diouf

Slovenia

PG: Aleksej Nikolic | SG: Luka Doncic | SF: Edo Muric | PF: Gregor Hrovat | C: Robert Jurkovic

Italy vs. Slovenia prediction

Both teams carry momentum heading to their do-or-die game on Sunday. Having Luka Doncic on the roster gives Slovenia, the world No. 11, the edge on the offensive end of the floor. The outcome of the game will likely rely on No. 14 Italy's balanced play and ability to execute its defensive game plan in trying to contain Doncic.

Our prediction: Italy wins by a slim margin.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

