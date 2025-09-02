Italy vs Spain Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept 2 | FIBA EuroBasket 2025

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 02, 2025 19:21 GMT
FIBA Eurobasket 2025 Spain Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina - Source: Getty
Italy and Spain battled on Tuesday in FIBA EuroBasket 2025 (Image source: Getty)

Italy and Spain battled on Tuesday in Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center in Limassol, Cyprus. The nations are part of Group C in FIBA EuroBasket 2025.

Entering Tuesday, Italy and Spain are both 2-1. However, Italy has already secured a spot in the Round of 16 in Riga, Latvia.

After losing its EuroBasket opener against Greece 75-66, Italy won back-to-back games against Georgia (78-62) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (96-79). On the flip side, Spain lost 83-69 in its EuroBasket opener against Georgia. Spain then won 88-67 against Bosnia and Herzegovina and 91-47 against Cyprus.

Italy vs. Spain player stats and box score

Italy player stats and box score

PlayerMINPTSFG2PT FG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLK+/-
Danilo GALLINARI9:3021/3
(33%)		1/2
(50%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		1111
Nicolo MELLI *12:4200/5
(0%)		0/3
(0%)		0/2
(0%)		/
(%)		32-16
Simone FONTECCHIO *12:0031/7
(14%)		0/5
(0%)		1/2
(50%)		/
(%)		5221-8
Darius THOMPSON12:5052/5
(40%)		1/3
(33%)		1/2
(50%)		/
(%)		2312
Giampaolo RICCI9:5931/4
(25%)		0/1
(0%)		1/3
(33%)		/
(%)		2113
Matteo SPAGNOLO *7:1031/2
(50%)		0/1
(0%)		1/1
(100%)		/
(%)		-8
Gabriele PROCIDA0:00/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Saliou NIANG7:3984/4
(100%)		4/4
(100%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		512
Marco SPISSU9:5300/1
(0%)		/
(%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		131119
Mouhamet DIOUF *7:4942/2
(100%)		2/2
(100%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		3-10
Nicola AKELE0:00/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Alessandro PAJOLA *10:2820/3
(0%)		0/2
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		2/2
(100%)		11-15
Spain player stats and box score

PlayerMINPTSFG2PT FG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLK+/-
Josep PUERTO7:4262/5
(40%)		/
(%)		2/5
(40%)		/
(%)		11-2
Sergio DE LARREA *12:13103/4
(75%)		/
(%)		3/4
(75%)		1/2
(50%)		41117
Jaime PRADILLA10:4121/2
(50%)		1/1
(100%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		11-12
Mario SAINT-SUPERY7:4720/1
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		2/2
(100%)		121-1
Xabi LOPEZ-AROSTEGUI5:310/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		-2
Santi ALDAMA *11:3794/6
(67%)		3/4
(75%)		1/2
(50%)		0/1
(0%)		63111118
Dario BRIZUELA11:1352/5
(40%)		1/2
(50%)		1/3
(33%)		/
(%)		2113
Willy HERNANGOMEZ *9:1910/1
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		1/2
(50%)		12118
Santi YUSTA *8:1500/1
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		2113
Juancho HERNANGOMEZ8:2300/3
(0%)		/
(%)		0/3
(0%)		/
(%)		11-12
Joel PARRA *7:1910/2
(0%)		/
(%)		0/2
(0%)		1/2
(50%)		110
Yankuba SIMA0:00/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		2-15
Italy vs. Spain game summary

Spain scored the first 13 points of the game. At the end of the opening quarter, Spain had an 18-10 lead over Italy. In the second period, Italy outscored Spain 20-18 to trim the lead to six (36-30) at halftime.

Sergio De Larrea led Spain in the first half with 10 points and four rebounds on 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range. Santi Aldama added nine points, five rebounds and three assists on 4-for-6 shooting.

Saliou Niang led Italy with eight points and four rebounds on 4-for-4 shooting in the first half. Darius Thompson added five points off the bench.

Spain will play its final game of group action against the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Greece on Thursday. Meanwhile, Italy will face host Cyprus on Wednesday.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

