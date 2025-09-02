Italy vs Spain Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept 2 | FIBA EuroBasket 2025

Italy and Spain battled on Tuesday in Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center in Limassol, Cyprus. The nations are part of Group C in FIBA EuroBasket 2025.

Entering Tuesday, Italy and Spain are both 2-1. However, Italy has already secured a spot in the Round of 16 in Riga, Latvia.

After losing its EuroBasket opener against Greece 75-66, Italy won back-to-back games against Georgia (78-62) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (96-79). On the flip side, Spain lost 83-69 in its EuroBasket opener against Georgia. Spain then won 88-67 against Bosnia and Herzegovina and 91-47 against Cyprus.

Italy vs. Spain player stats and box score

Italy player stats and box score

Player MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- Dani lo GALLINA RI 9:30 2 1/3

(33%) 1/2

(50%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 11 Nico lo MELLI * 12:42 0 0/5

(0%) 0/3

(0%) 0/2

(0%) /

(%) 3 2 -16 Simo ne FONTECCHIO * 12:00 3 1/7

(14%) 0/5

(0%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 5 2 2 1 -8 Dari us THOMPS ON 12:50 5 2/5

(40%) 1/3

(33%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 2 3 1 2 Giampao lo RIC CI 9:59 3 1/4

(25%) 0/1

(0%) 1/3

(33%) /

(%) 2 1 1 3 Matt eo SPAGNOLO * 7:10 3 1/2

(50%) 0/1

(0%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) -8 Gabrie le PROCI DA 0:00 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Sali ou NIA NG 7:39 8 4/4

(100%) 4/4

(100%) /

(%) /

(%) 5 1 2 Mar co SPIS SU 9:53 0 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 3 1 1 1 9 Mouham et DIOUF * 7:49 4 2/2

(100%) 2/2

(100%) /

(%) /

(%) 3 -10 Nico la AKE LE 0:00 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Alessand ro PAJOLA * 10:28 2 0/3

(0%) 0/2

(0%) 0/1

(0%) 2/2

(100%) 1 1 -15

Spain player stats and box score

Player MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- Jos ep PUER TO 7:42 6 2/5

(40%) /

(%) 2/5

(40%) /

(%) 1 1 -2 Serg io DE LARREA * 12:13 10 3/4

(75%) /

(%) 3/4

(75%) 1/2

(50%) 4 1 1 1 7 Jai me PRADIL LA 10:41 2 1/2

(50%) 1/1

(100%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 -12 Mar io SAINT-SUPE RY 7:47 2 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 2/2

(100%) 1 2 1 -1 Xa bi LOPEZ-AROSTEG UI 5:31 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) -2 San ti ALDAMA * 11:37 9 4/6

(67%) 3/4

(75%) 1/2

(50%) 0/1

(0%) 6 3 1 1 1 1 18 Dar io BRIZUE LA 11:13 5 2/5

(40%) 1/2

(50%) 1/3

(33%) /

(%) 2 1 1 3 Wil ly HERNANGOMEZ * 9:19 1 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1/2

(50%) 1 2 1 18 San ti YUSTA * 8:15 0 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) /

(%) 2 1 1 3 Juanc ho HERNANGOM EZ 8:23 0 0/3

(0%) /

(%) 0/3

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 -12 Jo el PARRA * 7:19 1 0/2

(0%) /

(%) 0/2

(0%) 1/2

(50%) 1 10 Yanku ba SI MA 0:00 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 2 -1 5

Italy vs. Spain game summary

Spain scored the first 13 points of the game. At the end of the opening quarter, Spain had an 18-10 lead over Italy. In the second period, Italy outscored Spain 20-18 to trim the lead to six (36-30) at halftime.

Sergio De Larrea led Spain in the first half with 10 points and four rebounds on 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range. Santi Aldama added nine points, five rebounds and three assists on 4-for-6 shooting.

Saliou Niang led Italy with eight points and four rebounds on 4-for-4 shooting in the first half. Darius Thompson added five points off the bench.

Spain will play its final game of group action against the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Greece on Thursday. Meanwhile, Italy will face host Cyprus on Wednesday.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

