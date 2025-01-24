Victor Wembanyama returned to France as the San Antonio Spurs faced the Indiana Pacers in two games in Paris, starting Thursday and continuing Saturday. During their visit, the Spurs explored iconic sites, including the Eiffel Tower.

In a lighthearted moment, teammate Chris Paul joked about Wembanyama's height, comparing it to the Eiffel Tower while they were at the landmark on Friday. The two superstars posed for photos with their teammates at the famous site.

“It’s your twin, that’s what it is,” Paul told Wembanyama as the two dapped up.

In his first game back in Paris since last year's Summer Olympics, Wembanyama dropped 30 points along with 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and five blocks in the 140-110 win.

Meanwhile, Paul had an underwhelming game with three points but contributed eight rebounds and seven assists. Paul joined the Spurs in the last offseason, giving Wembanyama a veteran presence to pair with him in the point guard spot.

Wembanyama has become one of the best players in the NBA today, averaging 24.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a league-leading 4.0 blocks per game.

The 7-foot-3 center also shoots 35.4 percent from the three-point line on over nine attempts per game.

Victor Wembanyama calls game in Paris as “perfect night”

Since his young adolescence, Victor Wembanyama caught the attention of his home nation for his height and impressive mobility. Wembanyama has given back to France by playing for their national team in various international tournaments, including the last Olympics. This season, he has also put on a show in Paris with his NBA team.

After the game against the Pacers, Wembanyama said:

"It was perfect. It was a perfect evening. We had the win, and we won the right way.

"Tonight was definitely different. It's a different kind of support that the crowd brings. We try to use the circumstances to our advantage every time, and tonight was an easy night to use that."

Wemby got the loudest ovation when he was introduced during the pregame before fans cheered loudly every time he touched the ball.

The same is expected to happen again when they return to action against the Pacers on Saturday.

