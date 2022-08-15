“Iverson is probably, pound for pound, the best guard 6'0" and under ever” - Stephon Marbury praises Allen Iverson’s greatness, says he did things no one has seen from a little guy

Allen Iverson came into the NBA as an electrifying guard from Georgetown University who was known for his scoring brilliance and defensive tenacity. There was hardly any doubt that the Philadelphia 76ers would make him the No. 1 pick of the 1996 NBA Draft.

While AI’s skills on both ends of the floor were undeniable, many were worried about his durability as a pint-sized guard. Stephon Marbury, who was the fourth pick in Iverson’s draft class, summarized the former MVP’s greatness despite considerable size and weight disadvantages:

“Iverson is probably, pound for pound, the best guard 6'0" and under ever, him and Tiny [Archibald]. No guard that you’ve ever seen [could] do what he did as a little guy.”

Allen Iverson quickly earned the praise of NBA veterans and basketball fans in his rookie year with the 76ers. What stood out in AI’s game wasn’t his outside shooting. His dazzling ball-handling consistently left defenders off-balance, allowing him to penetrate the opposing team’s defense.

Despite barely standing 6’0", Iverson was such a threat when he got into the lane that defenses automatically collapsed on him. He was a daredevil who seemingly had no regard for his well-being as he took a nightly pounding against the behemoths of the game.

For such a diminutive player, almost no one embodied heart and will the way Allen Iverson did in his playing career. LeBron James spoke about Iverson in an ESPN interview with Chris Broussard, saying:

"I don't take anything from AI. Well, I do -- his will. They say he was 6 feet, but AI was like 5-10½. Do we even want to say 160? 170 [pounds]? Do we even want to give him that much weight?

"And he played like a 6-8 2-guard. He was one of the greatest finishers we've ever seen. You could never question his heart. Ever. He gave it his all. AI was, like, my second-favorite player growing up, after MJ."

1st Pick

Rookie Of The Year

NBA MVP

11 x All-Star

4 x Scoring Champion

3 x Steals Leader

Hall Of Fame

NBA75

1st Pick

Rookie Of The Year

NBA MVP

11 x All-Star

4 x Scoring Champion

3 x Steals Leader

Hall Of Fame

NBA75

The game during Allen Iverson’s time was different than it is today. It was rougher and more bruising to the point where the Philly superstar would often sit out practices to give his body time to heal.

Despite the nightly beating, Iverson built an enviable Hall of Fame career and earned the respect and admiration of many.

Former 76ers GM Billy King had to hide Allen Iverson’s jersey to keep him from playing when he wasn’t 100% healthy

The Philadelphia 76ers had to hide Allen Iverson's jersey to keep him from playing when injured.

“The Answer” was a fixture in the Philadelphia 76ers' uniform as long as he was physically able to play. There were also instances when he would play even when he was banged up.

Billy King, the former 76ers general manager, had an amusing story regarding Iverson’s unfailing desire to be on the court with his teammates:

“I think the game was in New York one time and he wanted to play desperately, obviously at The Garden but he was hurt and couldn’t play. I remember telling our equipment guy, ‘You gotta hide the jersey because, if he gets it, he’s gonna put it on and it’ll be a fistfight not to let him play.’”

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Ex-76ers GM Billy King speaks about Allen Iverson’s desire to play, via USA Today:



“When AI was injured, we used to hide his jersey. Once, AI found his jersey, but didn’t have any shoes. He tried to send the ball boy to Foot Locker. Then, he asked an arena worker for his shoes.” Ex-76ers GM Billy King speaks about Allen Iverson’s desire to play, via USA Today:“When AI was injured, we used to hide his jersey. Once, AI found his jersey, but didn’t have any shoes. He tried to send the ball boy to Foot Locker. Then, he asked an arena worker for his shoes.” https://t.co/EXJeeSWPkl

While today’s superstars are heavy on load management and would often push back against playing in back-to-back games, Allen Iverson had none of that.

“The Answer” was great because he never let size and weight disadvantage get in the way of his desire to be the best.

