Ivica Zubac makes feelings clear after dust-up with Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama and Ivica Zubac were involved in a minor altercation during the San Antonio Spurs - Los Angeles Clippers clash on Wednesday night. Before the scuffle could turn into a full-fledged beef, Zubac issued an apology to the Spurs center during his postgame locker room interview.

During the second half of the closely contested battle, Zubac shoved the Frenchman aside rather than boxing him out. This sent Wemby crashing to the floor.

Believing that the Clippers big man had malicious intent, the Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner was prepared to confront Zubac. However, his teammates intervened before things could escalate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Zubac addressed the situation in an interview and said he apologized to Wembanyama. The Clippers center admitted that his emotions got the best of him and that he unintentionally bumped his opponent harder than expected.

“I reacted a little. I thought I got fouled. I was mad at the refs and I was late … I saw Wemby crashing and I knew I had to box him out. Bumped a little harder. I let emotions take over a little bit. But I apologized to him. That’s not the way I want to be on the court and compete,” Zubac said.

Expand Tweet

Ivica Zubac outplayed Victor Wembanyama in a fiery duel on Wednesday night

Ivica Zubac and Victor Wembanyama delivered an entertaining duel on Wednesday night. While Wembanyama impressed with a 23-point, 12-rebound performance, it was Zubac who was the star of the night with a dominant 21-point, 22-rebound double-double, leading the Clippers to a 128-116 victory.

This performance marks Zubac’s best showing against the 7-foot-4 player. In their previous five matchups, he had averaged a solid 11.6 points and 9.4 rebounds.

With tonight’s loss, the Spurs now trail the Clippers 1-2 in the regular-season series. Wembanyama would presumably be highly motivated to secure a win in their final matchup on April 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback