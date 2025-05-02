Ivica Zubac overwhelmed with love while celebrating wife Kristina Prisc's special day with heartfelt tribute 

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for his wife as the two celebrated her birthday on Thursday. Zubac shared a picture of himself and his wife and wrote a loving message:

“Sretan rođendan Ijubavi ♥️.” Which translates to Happy Birthday my love.

Zubac’s wife, Kristina Prisc, is a Croatian Model. The two have been married since August 24, 2021.

Zubac is coming off a terrific season for the Clippers. He made 80 appearances, recording 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, all career highs. He has also been stellar in the playoffs, recording 18.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists through the first six games.

He recorded 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks in Game 6 on Thursday. The Clippers won the game 111-105 as Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Norman Powell combined for 79 points.

Zubac made the most of his shots, going 5-for-6 from the field. Leonard & Co. will head to the Ball Arena on Saturday for Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers will look towards Zubac to protect the paint as they look to upset Nikola Jokic & Co. at home.

Ivica Zubac's wife has been a pillar of support throughout his basketball career

Ivica Zubac met his wife Kristina Prisc in Zagreb before he was in the NBA. After the two started dating, Prisc and Zubac moved to Belgrade as he signed for the Serbian basketball team, Mega Leks.

Solid performances in Europe saw Zubac being drafted by the Lakers in 2016, and Prisc followed him to Los Angeles. Speaking on her support, the NBA star told the LA Times in 2017:

"She helps me with everything. I can’t imagine how would I do it without her. … I would be good, but it would be much harder. I’m really thankful because she’s here. I hope she’s not gonna leave me here.”

Eight years later, Ivica Zubac is on the verge of advancing to the Western Conference semifinals with the Clippers. The 28-year-old is on a three-year deal that will see him earn $58,650,480, as per Spotrac.

