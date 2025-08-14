  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jonathan Kuminga
  • "J.K. is more talented and has higher upside": NBA executive sparks massive buzz with Jonathan Kuminga vs $131M Timberwolves star verdict

"J.K. is more talented and has higher upside": NBA executive sparks massive buzz with Jonathan Kuminga vs $131M Timberwolves star verdict

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 14, 2025 03:34 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
"J.K. is more talented and has higher upside": NBA executive sparks massive buzz with Jonathan Kuminga vs $131M Timberwolves star verdict. [photo: Imagn]

The impasse between Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors remains one of the biggest stories in the offseason. Kuminga has refused to accept the Dubs’ $7.9 million qualifying offer and an improved two-year, $45 million deal. The athletic forward, via his representative, reportedly wants a three-year, $82 million contract.

Ad

“The Athletic” recently conducted an anonymous survey among team executives about the Kuminga-Warriors standoff.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One anonymous executive said:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“McDaniels is great in his role, but J.K. is more talented and has higher upside if he ever can hit.”

Jaden McDaniels is the Minnesota Timberwolves’ versatile forward, who signed a five-year, $131 million deal in 2023. Since signing the contract, he has become a key part of the team.

Meanwhile, the No. 7 pick of the 2021 draft has been trending in the opposite direction for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga looked poised to become an integral part of the Dubs after starting in 46 of 74 games during the 2023-24 campaign. Inconsistencies and declining efficiency from behind the arc forced Warriors coach Steve Kerr to give him a limited role last season.

Ad

The arrival of Jimmy Butler only complicated Kuminga’s status in Golden State. Kerr did not want to play any combination of Draymond Green and Butler with Kuminga due to their collective lack of shooting.

The Golden State Warriors stay below the second apron if they accommodate Kuminga to a three-year, $82 million deal. They blow past that mark if they give him the same contract Jaden McDaniels received from the Timberwolves.

Ad

Fans react to anonymous NBA executive comparing Jonathan Kuminga to Jaden McDaniels amid contract impasse

Jonathan Kuminga’s uncertain status remains a hot topic in the basketball world. After an executive compared the Golden State Warriors’ forward to Jaden McDaniels, many promptly reacted:

“There’s a reason he’s anonymous that’s the most dumbest take I’ve heard, JK is not even worth half of that $125m.”
Ad
Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

Jonathan Kuminga reportedly rejected the two-year, $45 million deal the Warriors are offering him. He did not agree to the team option in the second year of the contract and the Dubs’ insistence to waive a no-trade clause.

The athletic forward could accept the qualifying offer, which is way below market value, and hope he gets a more lucrative deal next year. Only time will tell how his standoff with the teams will play out.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications