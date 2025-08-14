"J.K. is more talented and has higher upside": NBA executive sparks massive buzz with Jonathan Kuminga vs $131M Timberwolves star verdict

The impasse between Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors remains one of the biggest stories in the offseason. Kuminga has refused to accept the Dubs’ $7.9 million qualifying offer and an improved two-year, $45 million deal. The athletic forward, via his representative, reportedly wants a three-year, $82 million contract.“The Athletic” recently conducted an anonymous survey among team executives about the Kuminga-Warriors standoff.One anonymous executive said:“McDaniels is great in his role, but J.K. is more talented and has higher upside if he ever can hit.”Jaden McDaniels is the Minnesota Timberwolves’ versatile forward, who signed a five-year, $131 million deal in 2023. Since signing the contract, he has become a key part of the team.Meanwhile, the No. 7 pick of the 2021 draft has been trending in the opposite direction for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga looked poised to become an integral part of the Dubs after starting in 46 of 74 games during the 2023-24 campaign. Inconsistencies and declining efficiency from behind the arc forced Warriors coach Steve Kerr to give him a limited role last season.The arrival of Jimmy Butler only complicated Kuminga’s status in Golden State. Kerr did not want to play any combination of Draymond Green and Butler with Kuminga due to their collective lack of shooting.The Golden State Warriors stay below the second apron if they accommodate Kuminga to a three-year, $82 million deal. They blow past that mark if they give him the same contract Jaden McDaniels received from the Timberwolves.Fans react to anonymous NBA executive comparing Jonathan Kuminga to Jaden McDaniels amid contract impasseJonathan Kuminga’s uncertain status remains a hot topic in the basketball world. After an executive compared the Golden State Warriors’ forward to Jaden McDaniels, many promptly reacted:“There’s a reason he’s anonymous that’s the most dumbest take I’ve heard, JK is not even worth half of that $125m.”𝔹𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕣𝕝𝕕 @BolWrldLINKThere’s a reason he’s anonymous that’s the most dumbest take I’ve heard, JK is not even worth half of that $125mOne fan said:Aez ⛩ @RiceRiddlerLINKKuminga’s agent deserves a raise for this rumor spreadingAnother fan added:Dan @freakimusLINKJK’s attitude needs some work, but with a proper development team and chance he can be a great player.One more fan continued:💫 @NewMediaSports_LINKDid the anonymous executive watch McDaniels improvement this year Kuminga not close to himAnother fan reacted:Kaden @PlayoffKadenLINKI hope the warriors do thatJonathan Kuminga reportedly rejected the two-year, $45 million deal the Warriors are offering him. He did not agree to the team option in the second year of the contract and the Dubs’ insistence to waive a no-trade clause.The athletic forward could accept the qualifying offer, which is way below market value, and hope he gets a more lucrative deal next year. Only time will tell how his standoff with the teams will play out.