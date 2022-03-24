"Who is going to be more transcendent in the NBA? It’s not even a contest" - Chris Russo believes Ja Morant is going to be much better than Allen Iverson

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies is just in this third season in the NBA and has already surfaced in MVP discussions – this season. He has shown considerable improvement in the scoring category, and at the same time has helped elevate the status of his franchise. The Memphis Grizzlies are second in the West right now, and most of that credit can be attributed to Morant peaking.

A couple of days ago, Kevin Durant acknowledged Morant’s rise, calling him a “future Hall of Famer,” because of the level he’s already reached in Year Three. Durant claims to have seen glimpses of different Hall of Famers in Morant’s style of play, praising him for his versatility.

As the “First Take” crew discussed Durant’s comments, Chris Russo had a bold claim to make:

“He’s better than Allen Iverson. I mean, because he makes a lot of people around him better. Iverson was a wonderful competitor, and he was a Hall of Famer, but he’s not a transcendent star.”

Eleven-time All-Star Allen Iverson played 14 seasons, known mainly for his time with the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 26.7 points and 6.2 assists per game. Iverson won four scoring titles and also has an MVP award to his name. While “The Answer” is widely considered one of the best point guards in the game, Russo feels otherwise:

“Iverson was a poor shooter, and he was a bad 3-point shooter. And he was not great – if you look at his shooting percentages – in huge games.”

Morant, on the other hand, has taken his game to another level after getting a taste of the playoffs last season. Since that opportunity was seized by the Grizzlies, they’ve turned into a better team – led by their floor general, Morant. His explosiveness and athleticism are at an elite level, which inspires his teammates to strive for more.

Russo highlighted his reasons for picking Morant over Iverson:

“Morant has got that special quality that has a tendency to make a lot of those guys in that team – (like) Dillon Brooks, who aren’t great players – to rise them to a level. And he’s in a better conference than Iverson was – the Eastern Conference, which was never great when he played there.

“If you’re asking me right now who is going to have a better career, who is going to be more transcendent in the NBA, it’s not even a contest. Morant is going to be much better than Allen Iverson.”

Ja Morant has the potential to bring greatness to the Memphis Grizzlies

While Morant could only take the Grizzlies until the first-round of the playoffs last year, he helped them put an end to a dry run that lasted three years. His performance this season – averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists – is a proof that the heroics from last year wasn’t a one-off. Morant means business and is showing it with his performances on both ends.

While Allen Iverson has multiple awards to his name, Morant has yet to fill the cabinet that carries the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year trophy. A lack of a championship is always a talking point when the greats of the game are discussed, something which Iverson could not win. However, Morant's ascendance, while being only 22 years old, gives Memphis hope for the long run, in addition to fighting for the title this season.

The Grizzlies have managed to outperform many dominant teams this season and as a result are in an advantageous position. Being able to perform consistently in the playoffs, though, is a whole different ballgame. That will be an area of scrutiny this postseason – for Morant.

