Ja Morant appears to weigh in on Tyrese Haliburton’s dad and Giannis Antetokounmpo courtside drama with cryptic tweets

By Avi Shravan
Modified Apr 30, 2025 23:02 GMT
Ja Morant appears to weigh in on Tyrese Haliburton&rsquo;s dad and Giannis Antetokounmpo courtside drama
Ja Morant appears to weigh in on Tyrese Haliburton’s dad and Giannis Antetokounmpo courtside drama. (Image Source: Imagn)

It looks like Ja Morant has weighed in on Tyrese Haliburton's father, John Haliburton's, altercation with the Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks reached the end of their playoff journey as the Indiana Pacers won their series with a 4-1 record.

However, after the game, Tyrese's father was involved in an interaction with Antetokounmpo. Tyrese hit the game winner in Game 5 to secure his team a 119-118 win in overtime. His father got a little too excited after seeing his son shine and walked onto the court to rub the loss in Antetokounmpo's face.

However, it did not go smoothly as the Bucks star argued back with the Pacers guard's father. After this incident, Ja Morant posted a cryptic message on X. He expressed his thoughts using a single sticker saying "TM".

The "TM" potentially stands for Morant's father, Tee Morant, who was ejected from the Grizzlies' Feb. 8th 125-112 loss against the OKC Thunder. The game was stopped late in the fourth quarter, and the official signaled for a fan to be escorted out of the building.

The fan turned out to be the Grizzlies star's father. Morant's tweet is potentially pointing at the double standards in the league, as Haliburton's father did not suffer any consequences for his actions, while his father was ejected from a game.

Morant's father also addressed the Giannis Antetokounmpo-John Haliburton altercation on his X handle and urged the NBA to be consistent in their decisions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets real on his altercation with Tyrese Haliburton's father

After Game 5 loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo attended a post-game conference where he expressed his honest thoughts on his altercation with Tyrese Haliburton's father. The Bucks superstar said that he felt disrespected by the Pacers star's father.

"Coming in the floor and showing me his son's towel, with (Haliburton's) face (saying) 'this is what we do. This is what we F'ing do. This the F we do,' .... I feel like that's very, very disrespectful, Antetokounmpo said.
He remarked that he knew Haliburton's father was happy for his son, but it did not give him the right to disrespect him. Later, he revealed that he and Haliburton had talked through the matter and were good.

During the Pacers' post-game press conference, Tyrese Haliburton addressed the incident and apologized for his father's actions. He held his father accountable and revealed that he had talked to him about his behavior and advised him to remain on the sidelines while he focuses on his game.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
