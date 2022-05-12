“Ja is carrying the torch for the American players… I don’t think Jokic can be the face of the league he’s too dull” - Chris Broussard believes Ja Morant can be the face of the NBA

Ja Morant was off to a spectacular postseason for the Memphis Grizzlies before his injury. In the aftermath of his exploits, analyst Chris Broussard believes that Morant could be the next face of the league, not Nikola Jokic.

In the modern NBA, international superstars dominate the league and become its most successful players.

Before Nikola Jokic won the last two MVP awards, fellow European superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo won back-to-back MVP awards. International dominance means the next face of the NBA could be a non-American.

Chris Broussard believes that Ja Morant could be the American to contend for the face of the league against the young international superstars.

During a recent segment on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, Broussard spoke about Ja Morant carrying the torch for the Americans.

"I think he's a guy that, I think he could be the face of the league one day. I think when you look at young players right now, you look at obviously Giannis is still young, Giannis, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant.

"Like, Ja is carrying the torch for the American players because three of the main candidates would be international, right? Giannis, Luka and Embiid."

Ja Morant is the American star that Broussard put his stock into going forward against the Greek, Slovenian, and Cameroonian stars he mentioned.

While Morant is only in year three of his career, he won the Most Improved Player award this year. He will aim to continue his upward trajectory and cement himself as the next face of the league.

Chris Broussard has named four elite young players who could be the next face of the league. But he is out on one of the other select young stars becoming the face of the league.

Chris Broussard believes Nikola Jokic cannot contend for the face of the NBA like Ja Morant

Despite winning a second MVP award, Broussard believes that Jokic can't be the face of the NBA.

Chris Broussard does not believe Nikola Jokic can be the next face of the league because he is not exciting enough.

"I don't think Jokic can be the face of the NBA. His game is too dull. He's great. He make some great passes too, but he's just not athletic enough."

Broussard's lack of faith in two-time MVP Nikola Jokic being the next face of the league fits with his belief that the Serbian superstar should not have won the MVP award.

"I voted for Nikola Jokić last year for MVP & felt good about that. But this year, I had him 3rd. He had a great year, but the Nuggets were the 6th seed. ... The analytics guys think the PER numbers are iconic." @Chris_Broussard on Jokić reportedly winning back-to-back MVPs:

An MVP lacking in the highlight reel plays that players like Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo have could limit his ability to be the next face of the NBA.

