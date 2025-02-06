"Ja Morant is cooking" - NBA fans abuzz as Grizzlies eye Kevin Durant in last-minute push before NBA trade deadline

NBA fans were surprised by learning that the Memphis Grizzlies were trying to make a last-gasp trade for two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant. The Western Conference team is still a top-four team in the standings, but they're aiming to get even higher. The opportunity to land Kevin Durant "arrived" and they took a shot at it.

According to former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers (via Legion Hoops on X/Twitter), the Grizzlies were trying to complete a move for Durant minutes before the deadline struck.

Plenty of fans reacted to this report on social media, showing their surprise at the Grizzlies' boldness and joking about Ja Morant's supposed role in this move.

"JA MORANT IS COOKING," one fan said.

"JA and KD would feed families. NBA might be back!" another fan said.

Some said they could make some moves to remain one of the best teams in the West.

"Hope so. Need someone to counter the Lakers moves," another fan said.

"Could come out the west with this move," another fan said.

Some jokingly said they should hurry up because the clock was ticking.

Unfortunately for Grizzlies fans, Kevin Durant won't be joining them today, as the trade deadline struck and no deal was completed. Instead, the Phoenix Suns will play out the season with their core untouched and see how long they can go with KD, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Kevin Durant's manager makes huge admission about the player's NBA future

Before the Memphis Grizzlies tried to lure him away from Phoenix, Kevin Durant was linked not only with a new team but a new league. His manager and business partner Rich Kleiman joined CNBC on Thursday to talk about the player's options for the future, admitting that Durant could potentially join the league Maverick Carter and a group of investors are planning to form.

"Yes, potentially, actually. If there was an opportunity for Kevin to extend his NBA career and wanted to be somewhere else. He loves playing basketball and if the economics makes sense and the opportunity makes sense. I think that the guys that are putting this together, they're the right people to do this."

Kevin Durant is 35 and is still atop of his game. It's unclear what type of offer would lure him away from the NBA, especially to a league that will play games around the world. He's already a legend of the game and his name would sell plenty of tickets wherever he goes.

