Ja Morant delivers 2-word verdict on Jarred Vanderbilt’s impressive shooting mechanics while wearing Ja 3 

Ja Morant reacted to LA Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt and former Memphis Grizzlies teammate Jake LaRavia practicing their 3-point shots. With the Lakers' training camp in full blast, LA’s defensive stalwarts are also working on their efficiency with the deep ball. Vanderbilt, a poor 3-point shooter, looks to have a better stroke in the clip posted by NBA insider Dave McMenamin.Morant, also at his training camp with the Grizzlies, reacted to the video:“Great feet.”Jarred Vanderbilt’s brightly colored shoes stood out on the floor where players mostly wore black or white. Vanderbilt had on the highly coveted Ja 3 “Price of Admission,” a shoe decked in hyper-pink, while a large neon-colored Swoosh highlights the midfoot. Morant could not help but notice what Vanderbilt wore while the Lakers forward showed off improved shooting mechanics.Vanderbilt routinely guards the NBA’s best wing and perimeter players. Despite his defensive skills, instinct, size and length, his inability to spread the floor has forced Lakers coach JJ Redick to limit his minutes. Vanderbilt’s 28.1% shooting from deep has allowed opponents to give more decisive help against LeBron James and Luka Doncic.Ja Morant’s former teammate, Jake LaRavia, is arguably not on the same level as Jarred Vanderbilt on defense, but LaRavia is the better shooter. Last season, the career 37.1% shooter from deep had a 42.3% efficiency from that distance. If Vanderbilt sniffs that shooting clip, he will be a more formidable two-way force.Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies will face the LA Lakers this monthThe Grizzlies, who opened training camp on Monday, have five exhibition games before hosting the New Orleans Pelicans for their season opener on Oct. 22. Four of the six games Ja Morant and Co. will play this month will be at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.Late this month, the Grizzlies will face a daunting schedule, featuring games against the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers. The Oct. 31 showdown against the Lakers will be particularly interesting. It will be Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart’s first return to Memphis following their trades.Smart and LaRavia were traded by the Grizzlies before the February trade deadline. The former Boston Celtics captain went to Washington while LaRavia landed in Sacramento. This summer, they both ended up signing with the LA Lakers.Ja Morant will see them again when they return to the Grizzlies’ homecourt late this month.