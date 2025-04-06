  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Ja Morant don’t have this kind of restraint": Fans react as Pistons' $13,464,823 guard hilariously pulls out of gun celebration

"Ja Morant don’t have this kind of restraint": Fans react as Pistons' $13,464,823 guard hilariously pulls out of gun celebration

By Mike Murillo
Modified Apr 06, 2025 04:08 GMT
Fans react as Pistons
Fans react as Pistons' Marcus Sasser hilariously pulls back on doing gun celebration. -- Photo by GETTY

Detroit Pistons sophomore guard Marcus Sasser sent fans hilariously reacting on social media after reconsidering a gun celebration after making a basket in their game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Ad

The play happened early in the second quarter of their road game in Toronto. After Sasser drained a tough 3-pointer over Raptors guard A.J. Lawson, he tried to do a gun celebration like Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant but decided against it midway, realizing, perhaps, it is currently a hot issue in the NBA.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NBA fans took notice of what Marcus Sasser, who signed a 4-year, $13,464,823 deal with the Pistons in 2023, did and shared their funny thoughts on it on X (formerly Twitter).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Ja don't have this kind of restraint," one fan moved to highlight, making reference to Morant.
Ad
"Sasser a smart man," a user pointed out.
"His face LOL," another highlighted.
"Bro said I need my money," a comment said, alluding to the corresponding fine meted against offenders.
"Difference between having a multimillion $ deal vs a second round rookie deal. Save that money kid!" another wrote.
"Made a business decision. Smart move," a fan, for his part, laid down.
Ad
"Watching this live was gold," another user said.

The gun celebration is in the middle of a lot of talk in the NBA right now after Morant, who has a history of gun brandishing, recently did it in their games against the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat, meriting a fine of $75,000 from the NBA.

Marcus Sasser avoids another reprimand from NBA

In holding back on doing the gun celebration, Marcus Sasser avoided being reprimanded by the NBA again after earning a one-game suspension previously.

Ad

The 25th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Houston was banned for one game after figuring in an altercation during their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 30.

The game against the Toronto Raptors marked his return to the lineup after missing their previous assignment against the OKC Thunder to serve his suspension.

Ad

In their 117-105 victory over the Raptors, Marcus Sasser played 20 minutes coming off the bench, finishing with 10 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Sasser this season has been a steady piece in the Pistons rotation. He has been averaging 6.3 points, 2.2 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 14 minutes in the 54 games he has played so far.

The Pistons are currently in sixth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 43-35 record and are assured of a playoff berth with four games left in the regular season.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Pistons Fan? Check out the latest Detroit Pistons depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी