"I'm not sure I've ever seen anybody this side of Allen Iverson attack the paint at this size" - Skip Bayless praises young NBA superstar for his heart and skill

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies bounced back with all guns blazing against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2, to even the series at one apiece.

The seventh-seeded Timberwolves scored a 130-117 upset in Game 1 on Saturday. But the Grizzlies responded well – with seven players scoring double-digits – in a 124-96 romp in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Morant scored a game-high 23 points. He played just 30 mins and fell short of a triple-double, adding 10 assists and nine rebounds.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— @RealSkipBayless "Ja Morant said: 'I'm going to seize this game by the throat.' I'm not sure I've ever seen anybody this side of Allen Iverson attack the paint at this size the way Ja does." "Ja Morant said: 'I'm going to seize this game by the throat.' I'm not sure I've ever seen anybody this side of Allen Iverson attack the paint at this size the way Ja does."— @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/mbtk27wCuN

On “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” analyst Skip Bayless praising the determination of the team and its leader by saying:

“On an impress scale of one to 10, I’m going to 20. Because Ja Morant backed it up. He posted a Michael Jordan clip and I said, ‘Be careful.’ I still picked them to win Game 2, but not only did they win it, I do think they put the T-Wolves right back in their place.”

Both teams came out strong on offense, scoring a combined 65 points in the first quarter. But as the second quarter started, the Grizzlies started putting some distance between them and their opponents. Morant scored 12 of his 23 points in the third quarter, furthering the damage.

Morant, the 2019-2020 Rookie of the Year, has emerged as one of the NBA's top players. His performances this season got him into the MVP discussion, and he's the front-runner for the Most Improved Player award. He also made his first All-Star Game appearance – getting the honor of being a starter as well.

Ja Morant @JaMorant gotta finish Bryson🐻 @BrysonWright3 Ja Morant posting this video on Instagram then having 23-10-9 in a 30 point win is legendary Ja Morant posting this video on Instagram then having 23-10-9 in a 30 point win is legendary https://t.co/CvclFfkkja lol everybody had something to say . but da mindset still the samegotta finish twitter.com/brysonwright3/… lol everybody had something to say . but da mindset still the same ‼️🐻 gotta finish twitter.com/brysonwright3/…

Bayless is confident about the Grizzlies’ chances with Morant at the helm:

“Ja said, ‘I’m going to seize this game by the throat.’ What did he do right from the jump? He went into all-out attack mode. And I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anybody this side of Allen Iverson attack the paint at this size – the way Ja does.”

Ja Morant's quest to bring the Grizzlies an NBA title

Morant has been consistently good for the Grizzlies this season and has had a good start to the playoffs as well. In two games, he has averaged 27.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and nine assists and has frequented the free-throw line, too. His energy and athleticism have proven to be a source of inspiration within the locker room, with all their players coming together.

The Grizzlies have a deep roster filled with players who are able to contribute within the system coach Taylor Jenkins has put in place. Morant's hold on the leadership role has boosted them into contention, among many other experienced teams. Memphis finished with the league's second-best record (56-26).

Bayless went on to pick the Grizzlies as the winners from the West, recognizing the bench strength the team possesses:

“I saw the real Memphis last night. That’s the team I’ve loved all year. That is the team that I pick to win the West. You can’t shorten your bench in playoffs with this team, 'cause this one goes 11 or 12 deep.

Taylor Jenkins just said, ‘I’m going for it. I’m gonna do what I did all year long.’ Remember, they went 20 and 5 without Ja. That’s all you need to know.”

The Grizzlies will try to get ahead on the road in the next game on Thursday, but the young Timberwolves won’t let them have it easy. After a poor shooting performance in Game 2, playing at home could help Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns get their rhythm back.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein