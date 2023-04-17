Ja Morant injury update- Grizzlies star says his status for game 2 is jeopardy after suffering a hand injury

Ja Morant could be sidelined in a crucial Game 2 matchup against the LA Lakers on Wednesday. The reason for this is because of an injury he sustained in Game 1. Morant attempted to posterize Anthony Davis during an important offensive possession down the stretch. But that turned out not to be the best idea. Morant injured his right hand on the play. He left the game and did not return.

The sequence of events occurred with 5:56 remaining in the fourth quarter. Ja Morant blew past Jarred Vanderbilt in the paint and tried to dunk on Anthony Davis. Morant was swatted from behind by Vanderbilt and also lost the mid-air battle against Davis.

This led to Morant awkwardly landing on the floor, resulting in him overextending his already beaten-up right wrist. Fortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies star's X-rays were negative. That means Morant will likely return in the series. However, he's considered questionable for Game 2. Morant admits that his right hand is hurting badly and the chances of him playing are in "jeopardy".

ESPN @espn Ja Morant headed to the locker room with an apparent injury after this play. Ja Morant headed to the locker room with an apparent injury after this play. https://t.co/MZOrSN9Tmz

Did Ja Morant's fourth-quarter exit lead to the Memphis Grizzlies Game 1 loss?

Ja Morant finished Game 1 with 18 points and six rebounds

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a humiliating 128-112 loss at home to the LA Lakers in Game 1. Jaren Jackson Jr. did everything he could to keep his team in the game. He put up 31 points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal. Ja Morant also had a great game before his injury. He recorded 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

If Morant had not been injured in the final six minutes of the game, the outcome could have been different. Did the Grizzlies' morale suffer as a result of the point guard's fourth-quarter exit? Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks were the only other options when Ja exited the contest. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies' supporting cast did not step up in his absence.

The LA Lakers, on the other hand, had five players in double figures. It was clear that the Lakers were the better team. They took advantage of Morant's absence and sealed the victory with a barrage of timely baskets.

The Lakers have the chance to take a commanding 2-0 series lead when they face the Grizzlies on Wednesday for Game 2. The tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm/ET.

