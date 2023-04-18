Create

Ja Morant injury update – NBA insider provides crucial details on star guard’s injury from Game 1

By Rishabh B.
Modified Apr 18, 2023 15:27 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers
Ja Morant got injured against the LA Lakers.

It will be safe to say things are not looking on the up for Ja Morant and Memphis Grizzlies fans.

The Grizzlies were blown away by the LA Lakers in the first game of the series after some brilliant all-round displays from LeBron James and co. The Grizzlies were unlucky to lose Morant in the fourth quarter after he slammed into Anthony Davis. His absence made things straightforward as multiple Lakers finished with memorable performances.

Rui Hachimura had a brilliant shooting night while Austin Reeves came up clutch multiple times. Both Anthony Davis and LeBron James were also close to their best. Considering LeBron’s record after winning the first game of the series, the Memphis Grizzlies are at risk of being blown away.

There are no breaks or fractures in Ja Morant's hand, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/GsvAeodYGX

According to Shams Charania, however, there is a glimmer of hope so long as Ja Morant might be able to return soon. The latest injury update claims that there are no breaks or fractures although there is no clarity yet whether he will be fit enough to play in the second game. Morant finished with 18 points and 2 assists but had 6 turnovers against a busy defense.

No breaks or fractures in Grizzlies star Ja Morant's right hand, sources say. His status remains up in air for Game 2 vs. Lakers with what's believed to be a significant pain tolerance injury. Reporting from Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: https://t.co/MKqhnPamfY

