Ja Morant lost $39 million after failing to make All-NBA team

Ja Morant has endured a turbulent 2022-23 NBA season. Unfortunately for the rising star, things went from bad to worse, as he was not selected in any of the three All-NBA teams.

By missing out on an All-NBA selection, Ja Morant has missed out on $39 million. The reason for Morant's sudden drop in earning potential is a clause in his contract that would have seen him earn an additional 5% of the salary cap throughout his contract had he made a 2023 All-NBA team.

Morant, 23, is now set to earn $194 million over his five-year contract, with an estimated average annual value of $38.8 million. As such, the blow of missing out on a 30% cap deal will be negligible. However, NBA careers are short-lived, and players do everything in their power to maximize their earning potential.

In 61 regular-season games this year, Morant averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game. The star guard ended the year with shooting averages of 46.6% from the floor and 30.7% from the perimeter.

Unfortunately, Ja Morant experienced some off-court issues during the season, leading to him getting suspended by both the Memphis Grizzlies and NBA. That suspension, coupled with the Grizzlies' inconsistent season, could be why Morant missed out on an All-NBA selection.

Jaylen Brown becomes supermax eligible after making all-NBA team

Ja Morant will be ruing the money he missed out on by not making the all-NBA teams. However, Boston Celtics All-Star wing Jaylen Brown will be celebrating his selection to the All-NBA second team.

The reason why Brown's selection is so notable is that he now becomes eligible for a supermax (designated veteran extension) contract extension from the Celtics. That could net Brown somewhere in the region of $290 million.

"The Celtics can offer this extension to Brown as soon as midnight on July 1. The expectation is that Brown will receive this offer from Boston," Keith Smith of CelticsBlog detailed.

"If Brown signs a designated veteran extension, he would be ineligible to be traded for one year from the date of signing the extension. That means he would be locked into staying with the Celtics for the entirety of the 2023-24 season."

Brown has been exceptional for the Celtics this season, earning his second All-Star appearance as a result. In 67 regular-season games, he has averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. The All-Star has shot the ball at a 49.1% clip from the field and 33.5% from the 3-point range.

Furthermore, Brown has looked like the Celtics' best player in the postseason. As such, being able to tie down a player who was deemed a flight risk at the end of his current deal is a big win for the Celtics. Brown's current contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season, when he will become an unrestricted free agent.

