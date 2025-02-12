Ja Morant makes feelings known on Kevin Durant's marquee achievement

Ja Morant helped the Memphis Grizzlies clinch a 119-112 win, but Kevin Durant was understandably the highlight of the night. Durant, who recorded 34 points in almost 43 minutes of action, became just the eighth individual in NBA history to achieve the 30,000 career points milestone.

Recognizing the significance of Durant’s achievement, Morant kept his postgame comments brief about the Grizzlies' 36th win of the season. Instead, during his on-court interview with Taylor Rooks, he displayed his admiration for the Slim Reaper by showering the latter with lofty compliments.

“He one of the greats… Everybody don’t get 30k in this league. So, hats off to him and I hope he keep going. We want to see him out here,” Morant said.

The high-flying guard also showcased his respect for Durant by presenting him with the game ball after the final buzzer went off.

“I honored him with the ball, he said he don't care much about it,” Morant spoke about the moment he embraced KD.

Fans at the Footprint Center erupted in a standing ovation as Kevin Durant sank a free throw, marking the 30,000th point of his illustrious career. Though the Suns failed to pull off the comeback win, the moment will remain a cherished memory for the two-time NBA champion.

Kevin Durant appreciates the praise he’s receiving

The Phoenix Suns remained in good spirits despite dropping their sixth game in their last eight outings. Both Devin Booker and head coach Mike Budenholzer had high praise for Kevin Durant following his historic performance.

“I’ve always said that that’s my favorite player....That’s a testament to the hard work, to the inventor of the nickname ‘hooper,’ that people use too loosely… This is his game, and he shows it,” Booker said.

Budenholzer echoed the admiration, highlighting Durant's exceptional scoring ability.

“He's probably the most incredible shot maker I've ever been around... I just, the way he can rise up and shoot over people, you know, his height, his ball handling… So it's just great to be around him every day,” Budenholzer said.

Durant acknowledged the praise and expressed his appreciation for the unwavering support from fans.

"The crowd’s been great ever since I’ve been here....I never felt that the fans wasn’t supporting me or anything to that nature, so I’m glad that they showed up and showed out tonight," Durant said.

With his highly anticipated achievement now accomplished, Kevin Durant can fully focus on helping the Suns get back to their winning ways. Sitting at 26-27, the Arizona squad will aim to secure a victory against Houston on Wednesday and enter the All-Star break with a .500 record.

