"When I said 'Hell No!' about the MIP conversation, in my opinion Ja was already past that, let’s talk about the MVP conversation" – Draymond Green endorses Ja Morant as MVP candidate

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green praised Memphis Grizzlies third-year guard Ja Morant's breakout season on his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.” The veteran said he believes Morant is already an MVP candidate.

Morant has been outstanding, leading Memphis to third place in the Western Conference. The explosive point guard has averaged 24.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 34 games. The team around him has thrived on his energy.

Of Morant's season, Green said:

“What he’s doing, carrying an organization – he’s carrying a team obviously, but carrying an organization, the ball that he’s playing.”

He followed that up by bringing up a conversation he had with someone who asked if Morant would get the Most Improved Player award. Green said he responded:

“HELL NO! Ja not getting most improved, Miles Bridges should get most improved. And the reason I don’t think Ja should get most improved, is because Ja this year didn’t just become Ja – like we knew last year that Ja was serious, we knew that he gonna be a force to be reckoned with.”

NBA @NBA



: 33 PTS, 8 REB, 14 AST

: 33 PTS, 15 REB, 7 AST Giannis & Ja dueled it out from start to finish in Milwaukee! @JaMorant : 33 PTS, 8 REB, 14 AST @Giannis_An34 : 33 PTS, 15 REB, 7 AST Giannis & Ja dueled it out from start to finish in Milwaukee!@JaMorant: 33 PTS, 8 REB, 14 AST@Giannis_An34: 33 PTS, 15 REB, 7 AST https://t.co/uaBfWUKKst

Morant was amazing last year, helping Memphis make the playoffs after a three-season drought. He fits in perfectly with the young core around him and is leading the team to another strong season. There is no question he has improved since last year, as Green shed light on what Morant brings to the table, saying:

“Now, has be improved? Absolutely. Like you can tell he lives in the gym and works on his game. He’s 100% improved. And what I like most is those guys on that team follow him, they follow his demeanour. He leads that team and that organization.”

Green then explained what he meant by saying “Hell No” to Morant winning MIP, saying:

"When I said 'Hell No!' about the MIP conversation, in my opinion Ja was already past that, let’s talk about the MVP conversation."

Ja Morant displays authority as a scoring point guard

Draymond Green sees the potential for Ja Morant to reach the level of stars LeBron James and Chris Paul. Green praised Morant’s mental ability, thinking a few steps ahead in the game and making defenders stay active. He said Morant will only become better with experience, saying:

“I don’t think he’s at that level (LeBron and CP3) yet. Because, you know, that comes with time and mistakes and experience, playoff series – you know, that just comes with time. But he definitely has potential to be at that level, and he’s definitely a very very smart point-guard – which I think is the driving force in who he is becoming. So, Ja Morant definitely an MVP candidate.”

Morant has shown exceptional skill this season. His explosiveness and speed make him a tough cover, providing a high level of contribution for his team. In the last five games, he averaged 24.4 points, 6 rebounds and 8.4 assists as Memphis won three games. If the Grizzlies finish in the top four in the West, Morant will be a serious contender for the honor.

Also Read Article Continues below

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Draymond says Ja should be in the MVP talk Draymond says Ja should be in the MVP talk 👀 https://t.co/7TCDfDIpw8

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein