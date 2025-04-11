  • home icon
Ja Morant needs more than “grenades” to beat Anthony Edwards, says former NBA champ

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Apr 11, 2025 03:47 GMT
Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins took a shot at Ja Morant's grenade celebration after the Memphis Grizzlies' brutal defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. Anthony Edwards had dropped a 40-burger well before the end of the game, and that had Perkins giving it back to the Grizzlies guard.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Perkins wrote:

"Ja gonna need more than grenades to slow down Anthony Edwards right now"

Ja Morant's celebrations have been in the spotlight, but on Thursday, it was an Anthony Edwards show as the T-Wolves superstar exploded for points at the FedEx Forum. The loss puts the Grizzlies in a tough spot as they slip to 47-33 in the stacked West.

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

