Ja Morant reacts as Anthony Edwards goes off in Game 4

Anthony Edwards took over Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors. Edwards went off in the third quarter to help the Timberwolves create a lot of separation, prompting a reaction from Memphis Grizzlies star, Ja Morant.

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Morant shared an emoji amid Edwards' incredible shooting clinic on Monday night at the Chase Center. "Ant-Man" scored 16 points in the quarter to turn a two-point halftime deficit into an 18-point lead with less than four minutes remaining in the third.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ja Morant had an early offseason after the Memphis Grizzlies were swept by the OKC Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Morant suffered a bad injury in Game 3, which was later diagnosed as a hip contusion. He missed Game 4 as the Grizzlies were no match against the No. 1 seed Thunder.

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.