Ja Morant reacts as Anthony Edwards goes off in Game 4

Anthony Edwards took over Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors. Edwards went off in the third quarter to help the Timberwolves create a lot of separation, prompting a reaction from Memphis Grizzlies star, Ja Morant.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Morant shared an emoji amid Edwards' incredible shooting clinic on Monday night at the Chase Center. "Ant-Man" scored 16 points in the quarter to turn a two-point halftime deficit into an 18-point lead with less than four minutes remaining in the third.
Ja Morant had an early offseason after the Memphis Grizzlies were swept by the OKC Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Morant suffered a bad injury in Game 3, which was later diagnosed as a hip contusion. He missed Game 4 as the Grizzlies were no match against the No. 1 seed Thunder.
Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.
Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.