Ja Morant rips departing free agent Dillon Brooks with Chinese translations

Dillon Brooks' tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies has come to an end following reports that the team won't be bringing him back under any circumstances.

With that in mind, superstar guard Ja Morant decided to poke fun at his former teammate on Instagram. He shared a screenshot of him translating things into Chinese.

For some NBA fans, the playful dig insinuates Brooks could end up playing in China for the Chinese Basketball Association. Although, in truth, it's far more likely that Dillon Brooks will sign with a new NBA team once the offseason begins.

Dillon Brooks was the Grizzlies' longest-tenured player and was seen by many to be the emotional heartbeat of a young Memphis team. However, Brooks has since earned a reputation as one of the league's biggest villains.

During his tenure in Memphis, Dillon Brooks averaged 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 34.2% from the perimeter.

Dillon Brooks could join the Dallas Mavericks

According to an anonymous NBA GM (via Heavy on Sports' Sean Deveney), Dillon Brooks could field calls from teams such as the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. They would both represent a chance for Brooks to play on contending teams and potentially fight for an NBA Championship.

The GM shared his belief that the Dallas Mavericks could make the most sense as his next stop in the NBA. This move would pair Brooks alongside Luka Doncic and potentially Kyrie Irving.

“Dallas, he is the kind of guy they are desperate for,” the GM said. “Teams like that have to make a call on a guy like him. So, I can appreciate the Grizzlies turning the page on someone they don’t want around. But look, he is not gonna be run out of the league.”

The Mavericks had a torrid end to the 2022-23 season, following their February 9 addition of Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. This shut down their attempts to make the playoffs, earning disciplinary action from the league as a result.

Brooks could bring toughness and abrasiveness to the Mavericks that would provide them an edge while also helping protect superstar forward Doncic.

The GM did note that Brooks' next deal would likely be in the $7 million range, as he would need to rebuild his value around the league following some misguided interactions with the media and players from around the NBA.

"There will be tax teams hoping to get him in on a one-plus-one (one year with a player option for a second) deal—come to us, we have a good culture, help us win, clean up your reputation, and then go back on the market next year.

"He’ll be in demand. He can get $7 million for next year that way."

Regardless of where he ends up next, one thing is for sure, the Dillon Brooks experience is never dull. He always finds a way to agitate someone from an opposing team.

