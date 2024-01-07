Ja Morant's 4-year-old daughter Kaari shows off luxe style with $400 Swarovski Nike Ja1s

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the LA Lakers 127-113 on Friday night. The Grizzlies point guard registered 21 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in the comfortable win.

On the sidelines, Morant's four-year-old daughter, Kaarl, was cheering for him. She has been seen on many occasions cheering and waving at her NBA star fathe. Against the Lakers, Kaari was dressed vibrantly like her father and was laced in a $400 Swarovski Nike J1.

After the game, Kaari's image wearing the beautiful pair of shoes was posted as an Instagram story by Ja Morant's photographer Shot by Nie.

The black base shoe has a "12 AM" lacelock dubbed to it and a Swarovski crystal-studded swoosh going around from one side to the other of the shoe.

Kaari rocking the Swarovski Nike Ja1

The beautiful pair was announced on the 2022 Christmas Day among other performance sneakers from Ja Morant.

The crystallized swoosh logo on the Swarovski Nike Ja1 resulted from Nike's collaboration with the fine jewelry label Swarovski to give the athlete's shoe a dazzling makeover.

Ja Morant got noticed for his celebration controversy

Ja Morant was at the center of a celebration controversy during the team's recent game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

After finishing an alley-oop in overtime, Morant celebrated by stretching his arms out, prompting speculation from some that he was using finger guns.

However, Morant tweetedt a video suggesting that he was mimicking an LSU football celebration. Despite his explanation, the incident has sparked discussions and criticism from various quarters, including former Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons.

Parsons, on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" show, expressed his discontent with the situation, labeling it as "ridiculous" and urging Morant to "grow up."

He highlighted Morant's on-court accomplishments and the team's 4-0 record since his return, emphasizing the need to focus on basketball amid his exceptional performances.

"You gotta grow up… Why are you giving us anything like this to even talk about to discuss, to talk about? What else has to happen for you, and your family and your friends, to learn? Make this about basketball, make this about your life, make this about your livelihood, and stop doing things like this."

Additionally, Parsons questioned the involvement of Morant's father, Tee Morant, in interviews, indicating a need for greater maturity and discretion, particularly given Morant's stature as a rising star in the NBA.

This controversy has resurfaced previous issues regarding Morant's conduct, particularly his suspension for flashing a gun in an Instagram video on two separate occasions.