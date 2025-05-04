Ja Morant's 5-year-old daughter Kaari impresses with her golf cart driving skills

Ja Morant’s 5-year-old daughter, Kaari, left fans amazed with her golf cart driving skills. Morant’s ex-girlfriend KK Dixon posted a video of his daughter on Instagram. In said video, Kaari can be seen driving a golf cart. She wrote:

“All off the path 🤣.”

Ja Morant's five-year-old daughter, Kaari, shows off her golf cart driving skills.

The replies on Dixon's post were limited, but those who saw were left amazed by the spectacle.

Fans reacting to Kaari's golf cart driving skills

Morant and KK Dixon were in a relationship from 2017 to 2023. They had their daughter, Kaari, in 2019, the same year the Memphis Grizzlies drafted Ja Morant with the second overall pick. The couple never disclosed the reason behind their split. However, 2023 was a tough year for Morant for other reasons as well.

Ja Morant was suspended by the NBA on two separate occasions after he showed off a firearm on social media. First, he was banned for eight games in March, followed by another 25-game suspension to start the 2023/24 season.

The league then fined Morant $75,000 on April 4 this year after his gun celebration. Morant was initially warned after doing said celebrating against the Warriors on April 1, and then fined for repeating the gesture against the Heat on April 3.

Despite their differences, Morant and Dixon have managed to co-parent Kaari. The two often share pictures of their daughter on their Instagram accounts. Kaari was also featured in Nike's ad campaign for Morant's signature shoe, the Ja 1.

Judge drops lawsuit filed against Ja Morant for assault of a 17-year-old

A judge in Shelby County, Tennessee, issued an order on Monday to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Ja Morant. The suit was filed by Joshua Holloway, who claimed that Morant had assaulted him while he was over to play pickup basketball at his parents' house in July 2022.

Court documents reveal that Morant did indeed punch the 17-year-old. According to the testimony of former NBA player Mike Miller, Holloway had hit Morant in the face with a basketball. Holloway, who was "checking" Morant, seemingly kicked off the ordeal himself.

With his lawsuit dismissed, Morant can focus on preparing for the next season. This campaign had a bitter ending for the Grizzlies as they were swept in the first round by the OKC Thunder. Morant finished his season averaging 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. This marks his lowest point average since his sophomore season in the league.

