Ja Morant's daughter, Kaari, beams with joy after meeting $850M MLS star Lionel Messi 

Ja Morant’s daughter, Kaari, attended Inter Miami’s game at Chase Stadium on Sunday to see MLS star Lionel Messi in action. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Messi joined the MLS team in 2023. Since then, many NBA stars and legends across sports have attended his games.
Ja Morant’s former partner, KK Dixon, posted a video of their daughter, Kaari, on Instagram. Kaari is seen beaming with joy following a small interaction with Messi:
“He just smiled at us,” Kaari said.
Dixon shared the video on Instagram and wrote:
“They are so cool.”
Other videos posted by KK Dixon show that Messi came in to greet the children after the final whistle. His team lost 3-0 to Orlando City, but the Miami star still had time for fans.
The FC Barcelona legend boasts a net worth of $850 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He's one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, having earned close to $1.6 billion in salary during his time with FCB, PSG and now Inter Miami.
Ja Morant’s daughter wasn’t the only one excited to see Messi, as Derrick Rose was also in attendance with his children. In fact, Rose and Morant’s children were seated in the same section of the stadium, near the pitch, close to Messi and Co.
“See who win the series first”: Ja Morant on why the NBA hasn’t announced the MVP yet
The NBA’s MVP award winner is announced each year close to this stage of the playoffs. This year, the race comes down to Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
If he wins, Jokic will be in elite company as one of the only centers to win four MVP awards, while Gilgeous-Alexander is fighting for his first one.
Replying to X user @BizzyBones11, Ja Morant gave his thoughts on why the MVP winner hasn’t been announced yet.
“They got to see who win the series first,” Morant wrote.
If Morant is correct about the NBA waiting to see who wins the Nuggets-Thunder series, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be about to claim his first MVP award. The OKC Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 on Sunday and face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.
