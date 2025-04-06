Ja Morant's ex girlfriend drops 1-word caption as daughter Kaari indulges in fun skating activity

Ja Morant's ex-girlfriend, KK Dixon, took their daughter, Kaari, for a fun-filled day at a skating rink on Saturday. Dixon shared a series of videos on Instagram of the five-year-old skating and playing around with a friend of hers.

"Besties 😂🤍" Dixon captioned her IG story.

Image: @kkdixonnn IG

In her following story, Dixon shared a video of the boy helping Kaari skate as she held on to an aide for assistance.

"Teaching her how to skate 🤣😅" Dixon captioned.

Image: @kkdixonnn IG

In the final story of the series, Dixon shared a video featuring the duo end their sating session with a dance routine.

"End w a lil cha cha slide 🤣🤣" Dixon wrote. "This the version of kids being at the club 💀"

Image: @kkdixonnn IG

Ja Morant and KK Dixon welcomed their daughter in August 2019, almost two months after the star guard was drafted second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morant and Dixon met during their time together at Murray State University in Kentucky. The pair made their relationship official in 2018 before splitting in January 2023.

The two-time NBA All-Star and Dixon share joint custody of Kaari and also co-manage an Instagram account dedicated to her, which features various moments of her childhood.

Ja Morant's ex-girlfriend playfully sums up parenting challenge with Kaari

Earlier this week, KK Dixon took to Instagram to share a parenting challenge she faces with Kaari. Dixon shared a snap of her with her daughter in a car, joking that she has to 'beg' Kaari for a 'serious' picture.

"Having a 5 year old… you know its only silly pics & videos 😂 I have to beg her for a 'serious' pic," Dixon captioned her IG story.

Image: @kkdixonnn IG

While Dixon and Kaari continue to spend quality time together, Ja Morant is battling to help the Memphis Grizzlies clinch their spot in the playoffs with just four regular-season games remaining. While they have guaranteed themselves at least a spot in the play-in tournament, the Grizzlies are in a three-way tie for the safety of the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings.

This season has been tough for Morant, who has managed only 47 appearances due to various injuries. The Grizzlies star is averaging 22.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.3 steals this season while shooting 45.5% from the field, including 30.3% from deep.

