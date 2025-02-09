Ja Morant's ex KK Dixon drops 3-word reaction as she enjoys luxurious 'hibachi' day with daughter and Celtics star's family 

Ja Morant’s ex-girlfriend KK Dixon has been enjoying time with her daughter Kaari Jaidyn alongside Desmond Bane and Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman’s families. Dixon posted numerous moments of the two families on her Instagram stories on Saturday, showcasing their bond.

Dixon posted a glimpse of their getaway, where they shared meals and enjoyed activities with their kids. The get-together was part of Xavier's wife Tamia Tillman's 28th birthday celebration.

“Heart is full,” Dixon wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

KK Dixon's IG story (image credit: instagram/kkdixonnn)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In separate stories, she provided sneak peeks of what happened in their get-together, including a fun cookout and a feast full of food.

Trending

"hibachi night," Dixon wrote.

KK Dixon's IG story (image credit: instagram/kkdixonnn)

KK Dixon's IG story (image credit: instagram/kkdixonnn)

Meanwhile, Tamia posted a photo of Dixon and Tatum Bane along with their children on a yacht.

“Gang forever,” Tamia captioned.

Tamia Tillman's IG story (image credit: instagram/tamiatillman_)

Morant, Bane and Tillman were teammates from 2020-2024 with the Memphis Grizzlies. However, Tillman was traded in the middle of the 2023-2024 campaign to the Boston Celtics, where he won an NBA title last year.

With their occasional getaways, the three families have kept their ties strong even after Tillman’s time in Memphis has ended

Morant and Dixon were together for almost six years. They had their only child in 2019 and have since co-parented her since their split.

The Morant-led Grizzlies are second seed in the Western Conference with a 35-17 record.

Ja Morant’s daughter once dapped up the entire Memphis Grizzlies roster before a game

Ja Morant and KK Dixon’s daughter Kaari has been getting close to her father’s teammates as seen in a pregame video where she was seen dapping up with almost the entire roster during shootaround.

The five-year-old Kaari, alongside her friend Vivian, greeted the Grizzlies before their game against the OKC Thunder on ast Dec. 30. Among those who greeted the two children were Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, Jay Huff and crowd-favorite Yuki Kawamura.

KK Dixon lauded the kids' charm by commenting on the post.

“the best girls🤍,” Dixon wrote.

KK Dixon's IG comment (image credit: instagram/superfanvivian)

Ja Morant did not play in the game and the Grizzlies lost 130-106 on the road.

Aside from bringing charm to pregame routines, Kaari has also been seen at several postgame press conferences of her dad as he often carried her during interviews.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.