Ja Morant's ex KK Dixon, Jalen Brunson's wife Ali Brunson & more show love to Derrick Rose's wife on her special day 

Derrick Rose's wife Alaina Rose turned 30 on Nov. 15, and birthday wishes poured on her social media when she made a post on Instagram. Alaina posted a series of pictures on her handle in a black dress.

"30 is crazy! Laina Szn 🦂♏️🥳," she wrote in the caption.

Some of the well-known faces around the league showed love to the former NBA player's wife, from Ja Morant's ex-girlfriend KK Dixon to New York Knicks star Jalen Brunosn's wife Ali Brunson

"Bday girl !! Love u !!"

Ja Morant's younger sister Niya Morant also commented on Alaina's post.

"happy birthday <3"

"😍😍😍😍😍."

Alaina Rose wore Scorpio-themed shoes in the picture. Brunson's wife Ali was specially impressed with Alaina's shoes.

"The shoes!!!"

Famed social media influencer Brittney Elena wrote that Alaina still looked 24 at 30.

"Looking 24!!! Happy Birthday Queen Alaina"

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife McKenzie Caldwell-Pope also wished Alaina on her birthday.

"Happy Birthday sis!"

[Pic Credit: IG/@alainataughtyou]

Derrick and Alaina Rose have been together for nine years now. They met when Rose was playing with the Chicago Bulls.

Derrick Rose pens message for wife Alaina on 30th birthday

Derrick Rose's wife Alaina may have received birthday wishes from friends and family on social media, but it was a special message from her husband that stood out. Rose posted a picture with his wife in an Instagram story with the following caption:

"Damn you 30!!! I know you reflecting on your life right now I know it felt quick but remember s**t move fast when u having a blast. I’m blessed to experience these 9 yrs with you. I see your growth as a person, wife, mom & friend. You took me from thinkin 360 to 720 and Im forever grateful for that. U can't duplicate this s**t I swear. Loyalty, honesty, vulnerability, accountability. Happy Birthday Mrs. PutThats**ton."

Picture Credit: IG/@drose

Before the couple got married in 2023, Rose and Alaina kept their relationship private. They have a daughter Layla Malibu Rose, who was born in 2018, and a son London Marley Rose who was born a year later in 2019.

