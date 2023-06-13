“Ja Morant's gang was celebrating in Denver last night” – NBA fans react to mass shooting around Nuggets’ Ball Arena

On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets finished off the Miami Heat and won their first championship in franchise history. What was supposed to be a good night for the team and city quickly took a turn for the worst.

The morning after the Nuggets celebrated their finals win, news broke about an incident that happened not far from the arena. A mass shooting took place in Denver the night that has left at least 10 people injured.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



The shooting took place about a mile from Ball Arena. 10 people were injured in a mass shooting in Denver following the Nuggets' win.

While this is tragic news for the city of Denver and those that were victims, NBA fans couldn't help themselves by chiming in. As expected, most of the comments were centered around Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. The All-Star point guard is waiting to hear what will happen to him after being caught on social media with a firearm for the second time this year.

Others pointed the focus toward Jimmy Butler following his performance. The Miami Heat star was incredible all playoffs, but the effects of a long run were certainly weighing on him. In Game 5, he finished with 21 points while shooting 5-for-18 from the field.

Wasn't Jimmy butler, he missed most of his shots in the game too

Fans worried about future events following Denver Nuggets incident

After seeing how things played out after the Nuggets win over the Miami Heat, fans are now worried about future events happening in the area. In a few years, the city is going to be host to the World Cup.

As a global event, the World Cup will draw a much larger crowd than the NBA Finals. Following what happenend on Monday night, there is a growing cause for concern for when they play host later down the road.

Le5-6 @deepyy_



2026 World Cup might be a disaster

Outside dave's burner @imnotfyne



Honestly the WC shouldn't be held here

Dropped By De Glued @localmanszn



Once again, we are about to let this nation host the WORLD CUP

FREDO WICK @Skilo2x



that 2026 World Cup gon be bloody as hell

Whent the World Cup comes to the USA in 2026, games will be spread out across 11 different host cities. Some of the locations include Denver, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle and San Francisco.

