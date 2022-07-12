Video: "I'm number one though" - Ja Morant claims he is the most athletic guard in the league, over former No. 1 pick and Zach LaVine

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies has played three seasons in the league, and some compare him to the greats in the NBA. His athleticism and ability to attack the rim set him apart in a three-point-focused league.

When asked who the most athletic guard is by the Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Morant responded with the utmost confidence. Athleticism is a highlight of his game, and he uses it effectively on both ends of the floor.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Ja Morant says Anthony Edwards and Zach LaVine are the most athletic guards in the league right now "I'm number one though"Ja Morant says Anthony Edwards and Zach LaVine are the most athletic guards in the league right now "I'm number one though" 😂Ja Morant says Anthony Edwards and Zach LaVine are the most athletic guards in the league right now https://t.co/unOwLWZhxb

Morant picked himself first, saying:

“Yeah, I’m definitely, I’m number one though.”

The 2021-22 Most Improved Player has made significant strides since his debut, showing consistent growth with every passing season. Last season, Ja Morant played 57 games and averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists.

In the postseason, he switched to a higher gear. He averaged 27.1 points, eight rebounds, and 9.8 assists before missing the final three games of the Warriors series.

After picking himself first, Morant highlighted two other well-known names, saying:

“I’ma honestly go with Ant-Man. He’s very athletic, gets off the floor pretty fast. Um, Zach LaVine.”

Anthony Edwards, a.k.a. Ant-Man, made the 2020-21 All-Rookie team, displaying great skill within his first season. During the 2021-22 season, Edwards played 72 games, averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. He also improved his shooting percentage. He had a few big nights for the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring 40+ points on three occasions.

Zach LaVine, Ja Morant's third pick, had an exceptional season with the Chicago Bulls, making his first playoff appearance. The 6'5" guard played 67 games throughout the season, averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. Teaming up with DeMar DeRozan boosted his confidence, but injuries plagued the second half of the Bulls' season.

Ja Morant has displayed elite leadership skills during his tenure with the Grizzlies

Young players are often recognized for their statistics, but Ja Morant offers more. Morant's energy seems contagious, which is evident in how the Memphis Grizzlies played throughout the season.

The Grizzlies' roster isn't star-studded, but they were able to win 56 games and secure the second seed in the West. Ja Morant missed considerable time due to injuries, but the team went 20-5 in his absence. Morant's confidence pushed the players around him to improve substantially.

