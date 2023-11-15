Ja Morant sends cryptic message as Grizzlies-Lakers game sees 5 technicals handed out at once

Ja Morant is serving the 11th of a 25-game suspension as his team, the Memphis Grizzlies are taking on the LA Lakers. Tonight marks the first time the two teams met after a contentious playoff series last season where the Grizzlies were eliminated in six games. Over the last three seasons, Lakers-Grizzlies games have been must-watch TV besides the on-court action. Trash-talking, bravado and taunts before, during and after games have been staples when they collide.

Tuesday night’s NBA In-Season Tournament game at Crypto.com Arena was no different. With still 4:57 left in the first quarter, Anthony Davis shoved Santi Aldama, which resulted in a double technical foul. Desmond Bane, D’Angelo Russell and Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins were also handed the same calls.

Ja Morant’s response to the whole incident was a cryptic sign:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ja Morant can only tweet and probably encourage his teammates as he can’t do anything about what’s happening on the court. He will have to serve the full 25-game suspension before he can do his part for the Memphis Grizzlies. Without him, his team is off to an awful 2-8 start.

Memphis also doesn’t have Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke and Derrick Rose, who are all out with injuries. They miss Morant, more than anyone else, though. The Grizzlies are one of the worst teams on offense. They just don’t have a reliable go-to scorer and defense magnet, two of the roles Morant has played for the team.

Expand Tweet

In tonight’s encounter against the LA Lakers,’ the Grizzlies’ offensive woes are starting to show up in the second quarter. They are stuck at 16 points, with roughly four minutes left in the said period. Desmond Bane, Santi Aldama and David Roddy have provided them with points but Memphis needs everyone to step up. The Lakers could run away with a blowout win if nobody will help the trio carry the scoring burden.

Ja Morant could be available when the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies meet again

December 21, 2023, against the Indiana Pacers, will be the 25th game of Ja Morant’s suspension. He could make his debut this season two nights later versus the Atlanta Hawks. Morant might need to ramp up his conditioning, though.

In January, he should be a couple of games into his 2023-24 season. On Jan. 5, he should be available when the Memphis Grizzlies visit the LA Lakers for a rematch.

While Ja Morant can only tweet about his reactions tonight, he should be able to try and impose his will in their next meeting. The explosive point guard has never shied away from trash talk. He is brash, which some may take as being disrespectful. Morant will have plenty of motivation when they face LeBron James and his crew again.