Ja Morant Stats: How did Grizzlies superstar fare against Utah Jazz? (Mar. 12)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 13, 2025 01:13 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz - Source: Imagn
Ja Morant stats vs Utah Jazz on Mar. 12. [photo: Imagn]

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the third meeting between the two teams this season. Morant and Co. could win the season series with another victory. The point guard continued to have an increased load on offense due to Jaren Jackson Jr.'s unavailability.

Morant opened the Grizzlies' first possession of the game with a 3-pointer. Two plays later, he passed to GG Jackson, who nailed a 26-footer. He finished the first quarter with eight points and three assists to help Memphis lead 30-24 at the end of the period.

G12 went 2-for-4 in the second quarter for four more points and a steal. The former All-Star took a backseat as teammate Desmond Bane finished the period with six points and six assists. The Grizzlies held a 64-50 lead at halftime behind the play of their backcourt tandem.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Ja Morant12031014-81-33-4+4
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

