Ja Morant Stats: How did Grizzlies superstar fare against Utah Jazz? (Mar. 12)

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the third meeting between the two teams this season. Morant and Co. could win the season series with another victory. The point guard continued to have an increased load on offense due to Jaren Jackson Jr.'s unavailability.

Morant opened the Grizzlies' first possession of the game with a 3-pointer. Two plays later, he passed to GG Jackson, who nailed a 26-footer. He finished the first quarter with eight points and three assists to help Memphis lead 30-24 at the end of the period.

G12 went 2-for-4 in the second quarter for four more points and a steal. The former All-Star took a backseat as teammate Desmond Bane finished the period with six points and six assists. The Grizzlies held a 64-50 lead at halftime behind the play of their backcourt tandem.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Ja Morant 12 0 3 1 0 1 4-8 1-3 3-4 +4

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

