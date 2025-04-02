Ja Morant stats tonight: Grizzlies star scores big in crucial loss to Steph Curry and Warriors (April 1)

The Golden State Warriors defeated Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 134-125 on Tuesday at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ad

Morant finished with 36 points, six assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes. He shot 14-for-22, including 5-for-8 from beyond the arc. He also went 3-for-3 from the free-throw line, had two steals and committed six turnovers.

Morant's big scoring night as Memphis lost its fourth consecutive game. They have now dropped seven of their last eight games. With the loss, the Grizzlies (44-32) now hold the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They are half a game behind the Warriors (44-31) and have a half-a-game lead over seventh-placed Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers (43-32).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Before Tuesday's match, Morant had appeared in 45 games this season. He is averaging 22.4 points, 7.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds. The 25-year-old is shooting 44.8%, including 28.9% from the 3-point line.

On Tuesday, he had 17 points, two rebounds and two assists in the first half. He shot 6-for-10, including 3-for-5 from the 3-point line. The Grizzlies trailed 74-66 after two quarters.

Ad

Morant scored 10 points in the third quarter to bring his total to 27 points. He has played 22:36 minutes after three quarters. The game was tied at 103 heading into the final period.

In the fourth quarter, Morant scored nine points in over 11 minutes of action. However, they could not overcome Steph Curry's 52-point performance.

Ja Morant's stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Ja Morant 36 3 6 2 0 6 14-22 5-8 3-3 -11

Ad

Ja Morant's frustration is reason behind coach Taylor Jenkins' abrupt firing: Report

According to an ESPN article by Ramona Shelburne, Tim McMahon and Michael C. Wright published on Tuesday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is unhappy with former coach Taylor Jenkins' offensive schemes.

"Morant is averaging career lows in touches, average touch length and dribbles per touch this season," the reporters wrote. "Morant's 22.4 points per game is his lowest scoring average since 2020-21, his second season, and his field goal percentage (.448) is the worst of his career.

Ad

That didn't sit well with him, and he voiced his frustrations publicly and privately, sources said."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jenkins, the winningest coach in franchise history, was fired with nine games left in the schedule. He is replaced by interim coach Tuomas Iisalo.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are amid a tight battle in the competitive Western Conference. They aim to avoid the Play-In Tournament and secure one of the six guaranteed playoff berths.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.