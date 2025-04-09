Ja Morant Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies star fare against Charlotte Hornets? (Apr. 8)

Ja Morant started for the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant returned to the lineup after sitting out two nights ago in Detroit due to a non-Covid-related illness. The former All-Star looked to help his team cap off a three-game road swing with a 3-0 record.

G12 opened the hostilities with a layup after getting the tip from Zach Edey. Morant’s nine-point and three-assist helped push the Grizzlies to a 33-18 lead after 12 minutes. The star point guard went wherever he wanted to and dissected the hobbled Hornets almost at will.

Morant was not as efficient in the second quarter compared to the opening period. He went 2-for-6, including three misses within four feet of the basket. The Grizzlies’ franchise cornerstone contributed six points and three assists as Memphis raced to a 63-44 halftime lead.

Ja Morant started the third quarter playing decoy. He attempted only one shot in midway through the period. The point guard scored seven points in the last two minutes to help his team keep in step with the home team.

The Memphis Grizzlies did not need much of Morant in the fourth quarter after entering the period with a 97-74 advantage. Team interim coach Tomas Iisalo kept the star guard on the floor for roughly three minutes. Morant's fast start in the period, six points and two assists, pushed the lead to 106-79.

Iisalo promptly took him out as the Grizzlies rolled to a 124-100 win. Memphis outscored Charlotte by 31 points in Morant's 27 minutes of action.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Ja Morant 28 5 8 0 1 0 10-21 4-10 4-4 +31

Ja Morant continues to stay hot in April

Ja Morant scattered 28 points, eight assists and five rebounds in just 27 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. In three games this month, the former All-Star is averaging 31.3 points, 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest. The point guard is making 57.3% of his shots, including a sizzling 48.0% from deep during that stretch.

Morant's red-hot form could not have come at a more fortunate time for the Grizzlies, who are trying to nail a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. The team needs him to sustain his form as it finishes the season with games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks.

