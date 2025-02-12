Ja Morant stats tonight: How did the Grizzlies star fare against Kevin Durant and the Suns (Feb. 11)

On Tuesday, Ja Morant was off to a quick start against the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center. The mercurial guard propped up 12 points on 4-10 field shooting, five rebounds, five assists, and a steal. Morant was yet to bank a 3-pointer after his 0-2 from the deep. He did prove effective from the free-throw line making all four of his shots from the charity stripe.

Ja Morant's dozen points and Jaren Jackson Jr's 13 points saw the Grizzlies carve a 68-56 lead at the half. For the Suns, Kevin Durant led the way with 19 points. The Grizzlies are coming off a loss to the OKC Thunder.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback