Ja Morant stats tonight: How did the Grizzlies star fare against Kevin Durant and the Suns (Feb. 11)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Feb 12, 2025 04:16 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies v Toronto Raptors - Source: Getty
Ja Morant stats tonight: How did the Grizzlies star fare against Kevin Durant and the Suns (Feb. 11)

On Tuesday, Ja Morant was off to a quick start against the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center. The mercurial guard propped up 12 points on 4-10 field shooting, five rebounds, five assists, and a steal. Morant was yet to bank a 3-pointer after his 0-2 from the deep. He did prove effective from the free-throw line making all four of his shots from the charity stripe.

Ja Morant's dozen points and Jaren Jackson Jr's 13 points saw the Grizzlies carve a 68-56 lead at the half. For the Suns, Kevin Durant led the way with 19 points. The Grizzlies are coming off a loss to the OKC Thunder.

