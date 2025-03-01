  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Ja Morant
  • Ja Morant Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies star fare against New York Knicks? (Feb. 28)

Ja Morant Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies star fare against New York Knicks? (Feb. 28)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 01, 2025 02:11 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Ja Morant stats against New York Knicks on Feb. 28. [photo: Imagn]

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies hoped to tie the season series against the New York Knicks on Friday. The Grizzlies, which lost 143-106 in late January, looked to avenge the blowout loss in the rematch. Memphis got their first look at the Knicks with backup center Mitchell Robinson on the roster.

Ad

Morant led the early charge with nine points and one assist in the opening quarter. The explosive guard repeatedly attacked the rim, which helped offset the Grizzlies' 1-for-9 shooting from behind the arc. Memphis led 32-25 at the end of the first quarter.

G12 was not as aggressive in looking for his shots in the second quarter. He went 2-for-4 for four points and two assists. The New York Knicks won the period to cut Memphis' lead to 59-56 at halftime.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Ja Morant132 31025-110-33-3+6
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी