Ja Morant Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies star fare against New York Knicks? (Feb. 28)

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies hoped to tie the season series against the New York Knicks on Friday. The Grizzlies, which lost 143-106 in late January, looked to avenge the blowout loss in the rematch. Memphis got their first look at the Knicks with backup center Mitchell Robinson on the roster.

Morant led the early charge with nine points and one assist in the opening quarter. The explosive guard repeatedly attacked the rim, which helped offset the Grizzlies' 1-for-9 shooting from behind the arc. Memphis led 32-25 at the end of the first quarter.

G12 was not as aggressive in looking for his shots in the second quarter. He went 2-for-4 for four points and two assists. The New York Knicks won the period to cut Memphis' lead to 59-56 at halftime.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Ja Morant 13 2 3 1 0 2 5-11 0-3 3-3 +6

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

