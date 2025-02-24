Ja Morant Stats Tonight: How did the Grizzlies superstar fare against Cleveland Cavaliers?

Ja Morant led the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to a showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The superstar point guard hoped to carry his team to win to end a five-game road swing with a 3-2 record. A victory by the Grizzlies would also push them to a 1-0 lead in the season series.

G12 had an impactful start versus the Cavaliers. He opened the game with a nifty pass to Jaylen Wells for a layup before scoring a 12-footer two possessions later. Morant finished the period with eight points and two assists.

Ja Morant sat on the bench to start the second quarter. He returned halfway through the period to relieve Zach Edey. The point guard missed all went 0-for-3 but scored two free throws and dished out two assists. Memphis ended the first half trailing the home team 62-56.

Morant again went 0-for-3 in the third quarter but did his damage as a playmaker with five assists. He also had another pass to Vince Williams Jr. that the backup forward converted to two free throws to end the period. The Grizzlies faced a 93-88 deficit entering the fourth quarter.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Ja Morant 10 2 9 0 0 0 3-9 2-4 2-2 -8

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

