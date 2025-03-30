Ja Morant Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies superstar fare in comeback game against Lakers? (March 29)

After missing six games with a strained left hamstring, Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was cleared to return on Saturday. The Grizzlies made headlines by firing head coach Taylor Jenkins after their recent slump. But how did Morant perform in his first game since March 14?
With Jenkins out, Tuomas Iisalo was named as Memphis' interim coach. Iisalo will try to right the ship as the Grizzlies struggle against teams with a winning record. Injuries throughout the season have also plagued them, causing inconsistencies and chemistry issues.
Iisalo's first starting five featured Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey. They had a tough task in taking down LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the rest of the LA Lakers.
Here are Ja Morant's stats in the first three quarters:
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.