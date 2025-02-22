Ja Morant Stats Tonight: How did the Grizzlies superstar fare against Orlando Magic? (Feb. 21)

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies continued a five-game road trip on Friday with a matchup against the Orlando Magic. Morant and Co. hoped to bounce back after losing to the Indiana Pacers 127-113 less than 24 hours ago.

Ad

Morant led the Grizzlies’ hot start. The explosive guard finished the first quarter with six points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. He worked with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke, who combined for 12 points and three rebounds to give Memphis a 29-22 lead.

The Grizzlies point guard added four points and two assists to finish the first half with 10 points and four dimes. However, Memphis allowed the home team to tie them 53-53 at halftime.

Ad

Trending

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Ja Morant 10 2 4 1 0 5 5-12 0-4 0-0 +4

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.