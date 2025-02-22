  • home icon
  Ja Morant Stats Tonight: How did the Grizzlies superstar fare against Orlando Magic? (Feb. 21)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 22, 2025 01:22 GMT
Ja Morant stats against the Orlando Magic on Feb. 21.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies continued a five-game road trip on Friday with a matchup against the Orlando Magic. Morant and Co. hoped to bounce back after losing to the Indiana Pacers 127-113 less than 24 hours ago.

Morant led the Grizzlies’ hot start. The explosive guard finished the first quarter with six points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. He worked with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke, who combined for 12 points and three rebounds to give Memphis a 29-22 lead.

The Grizzlies point guard added four points and two assists to finish the first half with 10 points and four dimes. However, Memphis allowed the home team to tie them 53-53 at halftime.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Ja Morant102 41055-120-40-0+4
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

