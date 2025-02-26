Ja Morant Stats Tonight: How did the Grizzlies superstar fare against Phoenix Suns

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The Grizzlies returned for a five-game homestand after finishing a punishing road trip with a 2-3 record. A win by the home team would give it the season series after beating Phoenix in the past two meetings.

Morant started cold in the first quarter. He missed all six shots, including three attempts from behind the arc. G12 contributed two rebounds and two assists to make up for his lackluster shooting.

The Grizzlies' superstar point guard still could not make a field goal in the second quarter. He scored six points after going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the first half. Despite his rough-shooting night, Memphis only trailed 62-58 at halftime.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Ja Morant 6 2 4 1 0 2 0-8 0-5 6-6 +4

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

