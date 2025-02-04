Ja Morant Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies superstar fare against the Spurs? (Feb. 3)

After missing the past two games for the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant returned on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Morant was nursing a sore right shoulder, which is the same shoulder he injured last season and had to undergo surgery for. He's averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Coach Taylor Jenkins made some adjustments to his starting five, with Desmond Bane sitting this one out. Morant was joined by Luke Kennard, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey.

But how did the two-time All-Star perform versus the Spurs? In 14 games versus San Antonio, Morant is averaging 27.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists. He also has a record of 11-3.

Here are Ja Morant's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Ja Morant 17 0 4 0 0 3 0 14:27 6-9 4-5 1-1 -1

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

