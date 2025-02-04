  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Ja Morant
  • Ja Morant Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies superstar fare against the Spurs? (Feb. 3)

Ja Morant Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies superstar fare against the Spurs? (Feb. 3)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 04, 2025 02:50 GMT
Ja Morant Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)
Ja Morant Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)

After missing the past two games for the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant returned on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Morant was nursing a sore right shoulder, which is the same shoulder he injured last season and had to undergo surgery for. He's averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Coach Taylor Jenkins made some adjustments to his starting five, with Desmond Bane sitting this one out. Morant was joined by Luke Kennard, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey.

But how did the two-time All-Star perform versus the Spurs? In 14 games versus San Antonio, Morant is averaging 27.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists. He also has a record of 11-3.

Here are Ja Morant's stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Ja Morant1704003014:276-94-51-1-1
also-read-trending Trending

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी