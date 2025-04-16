Ja Morant suffers brutal-looking injury during Grizzlies vs Warriors play-in tournament game

Ja Morant suffered a brutal injury blow during Tuesday's contest between the Grizzlies and Warriors in the play-in tournament. The game's winner would head to the playoffs as the seventh seed and face the Rockets.
The Warriors were in control for the first half, grabbing a 20-point lead in the second quarter, but stellar effort from the Grizzlies in the third quarter saw them trim the lead to one. However, it came at the expense of Morant suffering a brutal-looking ankle injury after he landed badly on his right ankle, rolling it after making a two-point jump shot and securing an and-1.
Morant was in excruciating pain right after the injury. However, he made his free throw and shortly exited the game after Memphis conceded a foul to get him off the floor. Morant headed to the tunnel area after receiving treatment on the sidelines from the Grizzlies' staff. He didn't return to the floor to close the third quarter.
Morant was key in keeping the Grizzlies in the game amid the 20-point deficit with 18 points on 50.0% shooting with a team-high +/- +7.
Ja Morant returned to the game in the fourth quarter, but he was seemingly not 100% as he hobbled around, favoring his right leg. Nevertheless, he managed a shot and controlled the Grizzlies' offense despite the discomfort, giving Memphis everything he had left in the tank as it remained a one-possession game.
